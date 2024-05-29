Who was Lauren Compton's husband? A look at her dating history

Lauren Compton has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry with a career that spans acting, comedy, modelling, and as a podcast host. She was once married so that the man could get a green card to move to the US. This article highlights intriguing facts about Lauren Compton's ex-husband and what led to their divorce.

Lauren Compton during the Shibnobi.com Headliners Ball benefit for the Eastwood Ranch Foundation at the Hollywood Improv (L). Photo: Amanda Edwards/Danielle Del Valle (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Compton has been both lucky and unlucky with love. One of her boyfriends passed away, and she caught her husband cheating, but she did not give up and is currently in a relationship with a barbeque restaurant owner. She also helps celebrity guests spot red flags in their relationships on her podcast, First Date with Lauren Compton.

Lauren Compton's profile summary

Who was Lauren Compton's husband?

Compton was previously married to Manuel Giusti, an Italian national from Bologna. He is a restaurant manager and used to create content with Lauren when they were still married.

Manuel is also a musician and bass player. The former couple had a band called Gsquared. They uploaded several songs on their joint YouTube channel, Lauren Elise.

Top 5 facts about Lauren Compton. Photo: Albert L. Ortega on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

When did Lauren meet her husband?

The podcaster met her ex-husband, Manuel, around 2010. The relationship was mostly long-distance, with occasional travel between Italy and the United States.

She revealed during her appearance on the Out & About podcast in August 2023 that after about two years of dating, they had to get married so that he could get a green card and legally move to the US.

He was from Italy, and he couldn't move to America unless we got married. So, we dated long-distance for two years. I'd go to Italy; he'd come back, and we got married so he could move to America.

They tied the knot on May 12, 2012, when she was 22, and they were together for about five years. The couple finalized their divorce on September 3, 2017.

Lauren Compton and Manuel Giusti in their music video for the song 'Something More'. Photo: @laurenelise9233 on YouTube (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What led to Manuel Giusti and Lauren Compton's divorce?

Lauren decided to end her first marriage after learning that her husband was having an affair with a restaurant hostess. She found out about his infidelity when he failed to go home one night. The two were living in Venice Beach, California, at the time.

She used her iPhone to locate him and saw him coming out of a girl's house looking dishevelled. Compton revealed in her Out & About interview that she confronted him later that day before calling it quits.

Later that night when he came home, I was like just having anxiety, 'do you mind going for a drive with me' and he is like 'sure!'. So, I drive as slow as I could back to that house. I was like, 'who lives here?' And it was the hostess of the restaurant that he managed. So, then I punched him in the face, and I told him to get out of the car, and three days later, I moved out.

The former couple are still friends. Giusti currently resides in Venice, Los Angeles, while Lauren lives in Austin, Texas.

Lauren Compton during the screening of 'Garlic and Gunpowder' at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Lauren Compton on her boyfriend's death

After her divorce, Compton had a few relationships that did not work out. One of the boyfriends she was dating passed away from a drug intoxication.

They had dated for about seven months. Lauren opened up about the loss during her June 2023 appearance on YMH Studios, saying,

I had a boyfriend that didn't work out. I had another boyfriend; he died - fentanyl- He actually went to Mexico, and he got some like pills and it was in the Xanax from a pharmacy in Mexico. And then he like never woke up...I moved to Austin for him...and we dated the entire time. Then I went to LA for like one night, and that one night, I got a phone call that he over-dosed.

Who is Lauren Compton's boyfriend in 2024?

The former Playboy model is currently dating Mark Black. He co-owns a barbecue restaurant in Austin, Texas, called Terry Black's Barbeque, alongside his twin brother Michael and his sister Christina.

The couple met in mid-2022 and currently live together in Austin. In her Out & About interview, she revealed he is a good listener, which is a virtue she admires in a partner.

My biggest turn-on is when someone listens. I would say that my boyfriend is, of all the people that I've dated, he's currently the best at listening because he can really actively listen.

Lauren Compton and her boyfriend Mark at the 150 Kentucky Derby (R). Photo: @iamlaurencompton on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lauren Compton is ready to give marriage another shot

Lauren is not letting the failure of her first marriage affect her wish to become a happy wife. While appearing on Christina P's podcast Where My Moms At? in July 2023, she revealed she has started giving her boyfriend Mark clues that she is ready to walk down the aisle.

I have a diamond ring as my screensaver, so every time that he sees my phone (he sees it). It's also the kind of ring I want, so there's no question. So he can just see it... I've been going up to his phone; you know how the phone listens to your surroundings. And I'm just like engagement and diamond rings, weddings, white dress, kids. Hopefully, his algorithm is feeding him ads when he scrolls Instagram.

Lauren Compton desires to be a mother

Compton is looking forward to motherhood and would like to have kids. She has polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) but said in her interview with Christina P that she may consider IVF and freezing her eggs.

I have PCOS...my doctor told me it would just be harder for me to have kids, but luckily, science is great, and I think IVF is definitely something that I will probably have to do, but then they also recommended freezing eggs so you can have some on the side.

Lauren Compton's measurements

Lauren Compton's Playboy model figure is still intact. Her body measurements are approximately 32-27-37 inches. She is 5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m) tall and weighs around 50 kg (110 lbs).

Lauren Compton's OnlyFans

The podcaster has an OnlyFans account, @iamlaurencompton, but it is currently inactive. She is active on her other social media accounts, including X, Instagram, and TikTok.

Lauren Compton during the 'Death of a Nation' premiere at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Lauren Compton's husband is no longer in the picture, but her love life is currently going well. She has also been thriving career-wise since the launch of her podcast, First Date with Lauren Compton.

