Who is Whitney Alford? All about Kendrick Lamar's wife

Whitney Alford is known to maintain a low profile despite being the fiancée of one of hip-hop's most influential artists. Her bond with Kendrick Lamar has been nurtured since their teenage years in high school. Today, she remains the rapper's closest confidant.

Kendrick during the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (R) and Whitney during her 37th birthday (L). Photo: Arturo Holmes on Getty Images, @blushedbywhit on Instagram (modified by author)

Kendrick Lamar is usually reserved when it comes to discussing his private life in public. He, however, gives his fans a sneak peek through some of his songs. Whitney Alford has been a constant figure in his life since the beginning.

Whitney Alford's profile summary

Full name Whitney Alford Date of birth May 12, 1986 Age 38 years in 2024 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Compton, California, United States Nationality American Height 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m/173 cm) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Engaged Partner Rapper Kendrick Lamar Children Two, a son and a daughter Education Centennial High School California State University (Accounting) Profession Makeup artist, Licensed aesthetician Social media Instagram

How old is Whitney Alford?

Whitney (age 38 years in 2024) was born on May 12, 1986, in Compton, California. She is around one year older than Kendrick, who was born on June 17, 1987.

Whitney Alford's height

Kendrick Lamar's fiancé is approximately 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m/173 cm). She is a few inches taller than the Humble hitmaker, who stands at 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m/165 cm).

Kendrick Lamar's wife's ethnicity

Whitney Alford has mixed ethnic roots. Her father is African-American, while her mother is biracial. She holds American nationality.

Top 5 facts about Kendrick Lamar's fiancée, Whitney Alford. Photo: Lester Cohen on Getty Images (modified by author)

Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford met in high school

The long-term partners started going out as teenagers while attending Centennial High School in Compton, California. The DNA hitmaker has always credited Whitney for being there since the beginning. In his previous interview with Billboard, he revealed she is his closest confidant.

I wouldn't even call her my girl. That's my best friend. I don't even like the term that society has put in the world as far as being a companion — she's somebody I can tell my fears to.

Lamar proposed to Whitney in 2015

The Poetic Justice hitmaker confirmed during a 2015 interview on Power 105's The Breakfast Club that he was engaged. He added that he is always loyal to the people who have been around since day one, which includes his fiancé Whitney.

At the end of the day, you want to always have real people around you, period — whether male or female. Everybody that's been around me has been around since day one, and I can't change that. I don't change for nobody. I can't run from it. So, I always show respect when respect is given.

The couple has not revealed their plans regarding marriage. Kendrick told Vanity Fair in 2017 that he keeps his relationship details hidden to avoid making it everyone's business.

I want something that's just for me.

Whitney Alford and Kendrick Lamar during the Key to The City Ceremony with Kendrick Lamar in Compton. Photo: Johnny Nunez (modified by author)

Whitney Alford and Kendrick Lamar's kids

Alford and Kendrick Lamar are parents to two kids. They welcomed their first child, daughter Uzi, in July 2019. They also have a son called Enoch, whose identity was revealed during the release of his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Several songs in the album reference his fatherhood journey. While talking to W Magazine in October 2022, Lamar revealed that his kids with Whitney had changed his point of view.

A lot of times, we play with the idea and don't necessarily know if it's real, until you feel it. My children allowed me, in their development as human beings beginning to walk and talk, to remove my ego, to know that my children, too, will have their own independence.

Lamar and Whitney with their two kids. Photo: @blushedbywhit on Instagram (modified by author)

Whitney Alford inspires Lamar's lyrics

The Compton native has released several tracks that acknowledge Whitney's presence in his life. The track She Needs Me from his 2009 self-titled EP talks about a flawless and unique woman. Another song from the EP, Determined, highlights Alford's influence in his life.

The rapper's 2010 song, 'Growing Apart (To Get Closer)', talks about how his actions affect his girlfriend. Love from his 2017 album, Damn, has a mature tone with lyrics like, "Keep it a hundred, I'd rather you trust me than to love me".

The rapper's fifth album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (2022), is dedicated to family. Its cover features him and Whitney with their two kids.

Alford's voice has also been featured in some of Lamar's hits. Her vocals can be heard in two songs, Wesley's Theory and King Kunta, from his 2015 album To Pimp a Butterfly. She also lends her voice to four songs from the rapper's fifth album, including Father Time and Mother I Sober.

Whitney Alford's career

Kendrick Lamar's fiancée studied accounting at California State University Long Beach but decided to follow a different career path in the beauty industry. She received her license to work as an aesthetician and currently runs her business in Los Angeles.

Whitney Alford's Instagram

Kendrick Lamar's girlfriend established her Instagram account, @blushedbywhit, in November 2015. It currently has over 117 thousand followers. Whitney has uploaded several pictures of herself and the hip-hop star with their kids, but she does not post content frequently.

Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Photo: Michele Crowe (modified by author)

FAQs

Kendrick Lamar's family life largely remains a mystery unless he shares it through his music. Here are some frequently asked questions about his personal life.

Is Kendrick Lamar married?

The Grammy-winning rapper is yet to marry but is engaged to his long-term partner, Whitney Alford. He proposed in 2015.

Who is Kendrick Lamar going out with?

Kendrick is currently with his high school sweetheart, makeup artist Whitney Alford. They have been together for around 20 years.

Kendrick Lamar performs at halftime during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta. Photo: Paras Griffin

When did Kendrick Lamar have his first kid?

The hip-hop star welcomed his first child, daughter Uzi, in July 2019. The couple has yet to share her exact date of birth.

Did Kendrick Lamar have a baby?

The Poetic Justice hitmaker is a father of two. He welcomed daughter Uzi and son Enoch with fiancé Whitney Alford.

Whitney Alford and Kendrick Lamar are currently one of hip-hop's most admired power couples. Their solid bond has lasted around two decades, which is a rare thing in the current entertainment industry.

