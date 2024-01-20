Who is Kendrick Lamar's dad, Kenny Duckworth? Everything you need to know

Kenny Duckworth is an American celerity parent best known as Kendrick Lamar's dad. A renowned hip-hop star, Lamar has received various accolades throughout his career, including 17 Grammys and 29 BET Hip-Hop Awards. He is often regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time. As a teenager, Duckworth made a life-changing decision to abandon gang life to pursue a brighter future for his family.

As an artist, Lamar is widely recognized for his cinematic songwriting, melodic cadences and stunning visual presentation. But beyond his illustrious career, the rapper shares a close relationship with his dad, Kenny. Kendrick's song Duckworth from his fourth album reveals fascinating details about his dad.

Kenny Duckworth’s profile summary and bio

Full name Kenneth Duckworth Sr. Famous as Kenny Duckworth Gender Female Birthplace Illinois, Chicago, USA Current residence Compton, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Paula Oliver Kids 4 Famous for Being Kendrick Lamar's dad

Who is Kendrick Lamar's dad?

Kendrick Lamar's dad, Kenneth ‘’Kenny’’ Duckworth Sr., is well known for his role in his son’s fame and successful musical career. Lamar has featured him as a subject in several hits, including Father Time, Duckworth and Die Hard.

How old is Kendrick Lamar's dad

Unfortunately, information about Kenny Duckworth’s age has not been publicly mentioned. However, the celebrity dad hails from Roberts Taylor Homes, a public housing project in Bronzeville neighbourhood South Side, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Kendrick Lamar's mom and dad

The celebrity parents, Kenny and Paula Oliver, met as teenagers in the South Side of Chicago and started dating. At the time, Kenneth was a member of the Gangster Disciples, an African-American street and prison gang.

Following an ultimatum from his girlfriend, Duckworth had to make a life-altering decision: either leave behind his gangster lifestyle behind or risk losing her. Kenny chose to abandon the gangster life, and in 1984, the duo packed their things and departed the state.

They boarded a train to Compton, California, with only $500 in savings. The couple stayed at a hotel working odd jobs, Paula working for McDonald’s while Duckworth worked for KFC.

During their first three years in Compton, they struggled financially but eventually saved enough to move to an apartment where they had their first child, Lamar.

Where was Kendrick Lamar born?

Kendrick (aged 36 as of 2024) was born on 17 June 1987 in Compton, California, USA. His mother named him after the renowned musician Eddie James Kendrick of The Temptations.

Did Kendrick Lamar have a dad?

Yes, Lamar’s dad has always been present in his life. Most of the rapper’s friends grew up without dads because of the gang life and violence in Compton, where they resided.

What happened to Kendrick Lamar's dad?

Who tried to rob Kendrick Lamar's dad? Lamar’s record producer, Anthony ‘’Top Dawg’’ Tiffith, once tried to rob Kenny. According to an interview on The Howard Stern Show, the rapper revealed that TDE’s founder, Tiffith, once stole from the KFC where his dad worked.

However, he was spared because Duckworth was on good terms with him. Kenny knew that the food joint had been robbed a year before, and a manager and customer had been shot.

So, he did his best to get into Anthony’s good book by giving him free chicken and extra biscuits whenever he came around. Because Kenny was street smart, he eventually won Anthony over and avoided danger when the gang robbed the food joint again.

Is Kendrick Lamar's dad alive?

There has been no report of Kenneth’s death. He is alive and seems to be in good health. Nonetheless, according to the hit Duckworth, he would have been dead if he had not been on good terms with Top Dawg, his son’s future record producer.

Is Kendrick Lamar's dad in jail?

Duckworth is not in jail. Lamar, however, speaks about his uncle, who could not escape the prison system in his song Jason Keaton & Uncle Bobby.

Kendrick Lamar's Daddy Issues

Daddy Issues is the name of a song off Lamar’s fifth studio album, Mr Morale & the Big Steppers. The hit, also known as Father Time, is the fifth song on the album too.

In it, the hip-hop star talks about how toxic masculinity is passed down from generation to generation. He blames gang culture on daddy issues among young Black men in the community.

Kendrick Lamar's dad has played a crucial role in shaping the character of the rapper fans know today. His decision to abandon street life and relocate to a new environment led to the birth and rise of the star known today as Kendrick Lamar.

