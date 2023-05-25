What happened to Maureen Wilson, Robert Plant's ex-wife?

Maureen Wilson is an England-based Indian nurse. She is best known for being the ex-wife of Led Zeppelin band lead vocalist Robert Plant. The two were a rock n roll power couple during their 15-year marriage from the late 1960s to the early 1980s. Read on for more on Maureen's life past divorce.

Robert Plant is a legendary English singer-songwriter who rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the Led Zeppelin band. The band broke up in 1980, but his solo career continued to soar. He has a distinctive and powerful multi-octave high-pitched voice. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is considered one of the greatest singers in the history of rock n roll.

Maureen Wilson's profiles summary and bio

Full name Maureen Wilson Date of birth 20th November 1948 Age 74 years in 2023 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Kolkata, East India Current residence England Nationality Indian/English Ethnicity Indian Height 5 feet 2 inches (1.52 m) Hair colour Black Gender Female Orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Husband Robert Plant (1968 to 1983) Children Three, including Carmen Jane Plant, the late Karac Pendragon, and Logan Romero Siblings Sister Shirley Wilson Profession Nurse Known for Being the ex-wife of Led Zeppelin vocalist Robert Plant

Maureen Wilson's age

Robert Plant's ex-wife was born on 20th November 1948. She is 74 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Maureen Wilson's nationality and family

Maureen has Indian and English nationality. She was born in Kolkata, India, and her family relocated to Birmingham, England, when she was little. Her dad was a steel factory owner and operator based in the United Kingdom. Shirley Wilson is the only known of Maureen Wilson's siblings.

Maureen Wilson's net worth

Maureen's net worth in 2023 is unknown. She used to work as a nurse and briefly worked at her father's steel factory. Her former husband, Robert Plant, is an accomplished rock singer with an estimated fortune of $200 million.

How long was Robert Plant married to Maureen Wilson?

Maureen Wilson and Robert Plant were married for 15 years. They tied the knot on 9th November 1968 at the Roundhouse in London and stayed together until their divorce in August 1983. The two first met in 1966 at a Georgie Fame concert that was cancelled at the last minute.

Robert struggled musically in the mid-1960s and got financial help from Maureen. He even worked at her father's steel factory while singing for various music bands in England. His success started when the Led Zeppelin band formed in 1968. Maureen joined Robert on tour during the early years of their marriage.

Did Robert Plant ever marry again?

Does Robert Plant have a wife? The rock n roll legend never married again after divorcing Maureen but has been in several relationships. He briefly dated his ex-wife's younger sister, Shirley Wilson, in the early 1990s. Robert started dating American singer-songwriter Patty Griffin in 2010, but they broke up in 2014.

Are Robert Plant and Maureen Wilson still friends?

Robert and Maureen remained friends after their divorce. She attends several of Plant's concerts in the United Kingdom, and he sang her Elvis Presley songs during her 70th birthday celebration in 2018.

Does Robert Plant have children?

The singer has four children from two relationships. Plant and Maureen welcomed three children. Their firstborn daughter Carmen Jane was born in 1968, while their second son Karac Pendragon was born in 1972. The former couple welcomed their thirdborn son Logan Romero in 1979.

Did Robert Plant have a child with his wife's sister?

The rock n roll star had a child with Maureen's younger sister Shirley. They welcomed son Jesse Lee in 1991, eight years after Robert's divorce. Although the singer had children with Maureen Wilson and Shirley Wilson, the circumstance did not affect his friendship with his ex-wife.

Maureen Wilson stayed away from the limelight after her divorce from Robert Plant. She was instrumental in Robert's early career, and her support helped produce one of rock n roll's greatest stars.

