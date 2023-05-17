Get to know Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge, Sienna Miller's child

With the increase in divorce and separation rates among celebrities, it is rare to see kids enjoying ideal co-parenting, care, and love from separated parents. This is the case of Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge, the daughter of British-American actress Sienna Miller and British actor Tom Sturridge. She was born into a family lineage of renowned actors and artists, making her a prospective star. What more would you like to know about the famous kid?

Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge is a British-American youngster who gained recognition due to her famous parents. Her mother is an actress, fashion designer, and model who has graced the cover of the renowned Italian Vogue Magazine. Her father is also a prominent figure in the movie industry, acting in notable films such as The Boat That Rocked. Marlowe has led a typical child's life despite her parents' separation, which has piqued the interest of her fans.

Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge's profile summary

Full name Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge Gender Female Date of birth 7 July 2012 Age 10 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth London, England Current residence Buckinghamshire Nationality British-American Ethnicity British Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 4 Height in centimetres 122 Weight in kilograms 30 Weight in pound 66 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Mother Sienna Millers Father Tom Sturridge

Who is Sienna Miller?

Sienna is an American-born British actress. The Anatomy of a Scandal actor was born Sienna Rosie Diana Miller in America but was raised in London since her father was English.

Her father is Edwin 'Ed' Miller, and he works as both an investment banker and dealer of contemporary Chinese paintings. Her mother, Josephine 'Jo' Miller, is a South African model who previously worked as David Bowie's assistant.

Miller is a famous actress known for her epic performances in TV shows and movies like The Girl, American Sniper, and Factory Girl. She has also endorsed brands like Hugo Boss and Coca-Cola and worked as a model for the 2003 Pirelli Calendar.

In 2007, she co-launched a fashion label called Twenty8Twelve with her sister, Savannah. The actress has also received awards like the ShoWest Awards.

How old is Sienna Miller?

She is 41 years old but will celebrate her 42nd birthday in December 2023 since she was born on 28 December 1981.

Does Sienna Miller have a child?

Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge is her daughter. She was born in London, England, and holds dual nationality of British and American.

Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge's facts reveal she is of British ancestry. She was in her mother's womb in 2013 when Sienna completed filming A Case of You.

How old is Marlowe Sturridge?

Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge's age is 10 in May 2023. She was born under the zodiac sign Cancer on 7 July 2012. As for her education, information has yet to be made available, but she receives a formal education.

Who is the father of Sienna Miller's child?

Marlowe's father is English actor Thomas Sidney Jerome Sturridge, popularly known as Tom Sturridge. He was born on 21 December 1985 in London, England, to Phoebe Nicholls, an actress, and Charles Sturridge, a director and screenwriter.

Tom has appeared in successful movies such as Waiting for Forever and the 2022 Netflix version of Sandman while also being a Broadway performer.

Is Sienna Miller still married to Tom Sturridge?

After the birth of their daughter, they separated in 2015, though their relationship began in 2011. They continue to have a friendly relationship for the sake of co-parenting. But before Tom, Miller had love relationships with celebrities such as Jude Law and Balthazar Getty.

Is Sienna Miller still engaged?

Miller dates Oli Green, known for his modelling work in Burberry campaigns. She has not had any other child. Tom is currently in a relationship with model and TV presenter Alexa Chung. But in 2022, she shared her intention to freeze her eggs.

Net worth

As a young girl aged 10, Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge is not focused on pursuing a career, so she has yet to have a net worth. But her parents are known for their affluence. Her mother has a worth of $18 million, and her father has a worth of $3 million. She benefits from their wealth and fame.

Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge, being a celebrity child, has won over numerous admirers through her links to established actors. Under the guidance of her parents, she has the potential to become a significant figure in the entertainment industry.

