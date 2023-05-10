New Nightmare actress Claudia Haro's biography and life story

Claudia Haro is a former American model and actress. She made headlines in the early 2000s for attempting to kill her ex-husband through a paid hitman. Keep reading for the untold truth of a rising Hollywood actress turned convicted criminal.

Claudia Haro is a former American model and actress.

Claudia Haro's Hollywood career was rising quickly in the 1990s. She appeared in several high-profile films alongside her ex-husband, actor Joe Pesci who continued supporting her career post their divorce. Everything came crumbling down in 2000 when her divorce from her second husband, Garrett Warren, took a turn for the worst.

Claudia Haro's profiles summary and bio

Full name Claudia Martha Haro Other names Marty Date of birth 17th October 1967 Age 55 years in 2023 Birth sign Libra Place of birth United States Nationality American Height 5 feet 8 inches Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Gender Female Orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Former husband Joe Pesci (1988 to 1992), Garrett Warren (1998 to 2000) Children Two daughters, including Tiffany Pesci Siblings Brother Manuel Haro Profession Former model and actress Criminal status Convicted felon on two counts of attempted murder and a principal firearm charge Prison sentence 12 years 4 months

Claudia Haro's age and height

The New Nightmare actress was born on 17th October 1967 in the United States. She is 55 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Libra. Claudia Haro's height is approximately 5 feet 8 inches (1.72 meters).

Claudia Haro's siblings

The Jimmy Hollywood actress has a younger brother called Manual Haro. Little is known about her other family members.

Who is Claudia Haro married to?

Claudia Haro and Joe Pesci in 1992. Photo: Kypros

The actress does not have a husband but has been married and divorced twice. Her first marriage was to actor Joe Pesci from 1988 to 1992. Joe is known for starring in crime movies like The Irishman as mobster Russell Bufalino, Cassino as Nicky Santoro, and Goodfellas as Tommy DeVito. Claudia Haro and Joe Pesci maintained a close relationship after their divorce.

After divorcing Joe Pesci, Haro tied the knot with Hollywood stuntman Garrett Warren in 1998. Garrett is also a writer and director and has worked on projects like Alita Battle Angel, Divergent, Avatar films, Alice in Wonderland, and Logan. The couple's bitter divorce in 2000 led to Garrett losing his right eye and Claudi serving a prison sentence.

How many kids does Claudia Haro have?

Claudia Haro's children include two daughters from her two marriages. She welcomed her firstborn, Tiffany Pesci, with her first husband, Joe Pesci. She later got a daughter from her marriage to Garrett Warren.

What movies did Claudia Haro play in?

The actress appeared in several films in the 1990s, most of which she starred alongside her former husband, actor Joe Pesci. Her acting career started after divorcing Joe, but he helped her land roles in major films. Claudia Haro's movies include;

Gone Fishin' (1997) as Julie

(1997) as Julie Cassino (1995) as Trudy

(1995) as Trudy With Honors (1994) as Marty

(1994) as Marty Jimmy Hollywood (1994) as a newscaster

(1994) as a newscaster New Nightmare (1994) as New Line Cinema receptionist

Claudia and Joe appeared in several 1990s movies together. Photo: Jim Spellman

What happened to Claudia Haro?

In May 2000, Claudia and her brother hired a hitman to assassinate her ex-husband, Garrett Warren, who she was divorcing. The two were in a heated child custody battle, and the court awarded them joint custody, but Haro was not impressed with the decision.

Garrett was shot several times at point-blank by a stranger when he opened the front door of his home. He miraculously survived the attack, but he lost his right eye. Claudia allegedly hired another hitman to finish the job, but the second attack was never executed, and she was arrested in 2005.

Haro pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted murder and a principal firearm charge for the attempted assassination of her ex-husband. Her brother Manuel pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder. In April 2012, the court sentenced the actress to 12 years and 4 months, but she got an early release. She served at the California Institution for Women in Corona, California, until August 2019.

Claudia Haro's Dateline documentary

In September 2012, NBC's Dateline released a documentary titled, The Plot Thickens. It investigates Garrett Warren's shooting attack and whether Claudia Haro was involved.

Barrett Warren survived the 2000 assassination attempt but lost his right eye. Photo: Jeff Vespa

Where is Claudia Haro today?

Since her prison release, the former actress has kept a low profile and is rarely seen in public. In a previous interview, her ex-husband Warren revealed that their daughter remained close to her mother throughout her prison sentence.

Who is the wife of Cassino's Pesci?

The 80-year-old Cassino star is not married at the moment. He married his first wife in 1964, but little is known about her or when their union ended. He later married actress Claudia Haro in 1988 until their divorce in 1992. In 2007, Joe Pesci was engaged to actress Angie Everhart, but they called off the engagement in 2008.

Claudia Haro continues to maintain her innocence in the attempted killing of her ex-husband after pleading no contest. It is unclear if the exes communicate or co-parent the children.

