Emily Ratajkowski’s net worth: Fashion, fame, and fortune

From her 2013 breakthrough in Blurred Lines to becoming a global fashion icon, Emily Ratajkowski’s net worth is estimated at $8 million. As she continues to expand her brand, she credits her success to ambition, saying:

If you want to do something and set your mind to it, and you are really diligent… you can make it happen.

Key takeaways

Emily Ratajkowski rose to fame in the 2013 music video Blurred Lines and has since built a net worth of $8 million .

and has since . In 2017, she launched her bodywear brand, Inamorata , and later published her bestselling essay collection, My Body , in 2021.

, and later published her bestselling essay collection, , in 2021. Emily purchased a $2 million home in Los Angeles and owns a car collection worth approximately $343,000.

Profile summary

Full name Emily O’Hara Ratajkowski Nickname EmRata Gender Female Date of birth June 7, 1991 Age 34 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Westminster, London, England, UK Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Bisexual Height 5’7" (170 cm) Weight 56 kg (123 lbs) Body measurements in inches 34-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-86 Shoe size 9 (US) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Kathleen Anne Balgley Father John David “J.D.” Ratajkowski Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Children Sylvester Apollo Bear School San Dieguito Academy University University of California Profession Model, actress, author, entrepreneur Social media Instagram Facebook TikTok X (Twitter)

Emily Ratajkowski’s net worth places her among top-earning fashion models

According to Celebrity Net Worth, EmRata’s net worth is $8 million as of 2025, placing her among the highest-earning fashion models. In 2020, she was featured on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in the Art & Style category for her achievements.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the fashion influencer reflected on overcoming obstacles in her career, saying:

There have been so many times in my career where I have thought about changing career paths or giving up… [but] you just have to forge ahead and do what you’re going to do and be who you are.

She rose to fame in 2013 and launched her brand in 2017

The model gained global fame in 2013 after starring in Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines video, which sparked both acclaim and controversy. That exposure led to major magazine covers like Cosmopolitan, Grazia, British GQ, and InStyle.

She also had top rankings on lists by FHM, Maxim, and AskMen. Following that rise, Emily Ratajkowski launched Inamorata in 2017, known for its bold, body-positive designs. In a 2019 interview with The Daily Front Row, she explained the brand’s concept, saying:

It really started with me doing a lot of licensing deals and also targeted ads through Instagram or with campaigns, and realising, 'Oh, wow, I’m being hired to collaborate with these brands for my creative direction.' I feel like I could do this just as well, if not better than what they’re doing.

Endorsements like Call of Duty brought in major brand deals

After gaining fame from Blurred Lines, Emily Ratajkowski secured her first major brand deal in 2014 with Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. She has endorsed top brands like Versace, Dundas x Revolve, and AG Jeans.

In 2024, lingerie and loungewear brand Intimissimi named her its U.S. ambassador. She told WWD:

I am thrilled... I truly believe in the power of beautiful lingerie to make you feel confident and empowered, and Intimissimi does this beautifully.

Her acting career complements her success as a podcast host

In November 2021, the model-turned-entrepreneur released her bestselling essay collection, My Body, and launched her podcast, High Low with EmRata, in 2022. She also has a decade of acting experience in both film and television.

According to her IMDb profile, some of Emily Ratajkowski’s movies and TV shows include:

Movie title Year of release iCarly 2007 Gone Girl 2014 We Are Your Friends 2015 Entourage 2015 Easy 2016 I Feel Pretty 2018

Emily bought her $2 million Los Angeles home in 2018

The U.S. Sun reports that the brand ambassador bought a $2 million Echo Park property in 2018. Emily Ratajkowski’s house, purchased the same year she married Sebastian Bear-McClard, was later sold for $2.5 million following their split and her move to New York.

Her car collection is valued at around $343,000

A post by ClutchPoints estimates Emily Ratajkowski’s car collection at over $343,000. Her garage includes the following car models:

Car brand Estimated cost Toyota Camry XSE $31,000 Volvo S60 $44,000 BMW M5 $112,000

She has millions of social media followers

Emily Ratajkowski has over 29 million Instagram followers, where she promotes her brand.

The female model also commands almost seven million on Facebook, about three million on TikTok, and over one million on X (Twitter), solidifying her digital presence.

Frequently asked questions

What is Emily Ratajkowski’s height? The model stands 5 feet 7 inches tall or approximately 170 centimetres.

The model stands 5 feet 7 inches tall or approximately 170 centimetres. Why is Emily Ratajkowski so famous? She rose to fame through the 2013 Blurred Lines video and built a career in modelling and acting.

With over a decade in modelling, acting, and business, Emily Ratajkowski’s net worth reflects her diverse career success. From viral fame to brand building, she has turned visibility into long-term value.

