Emily Ratajkowski’s net worth: Fashion, fame, and fortune
From her 2013 breakthrough in Blurred Lines to becoming a global fashion icon, Emily Ratajkowski’s net worth is estimated at $8 million. As she continues to expand her brand, she credits her success to ambition, saying:
If you want to do something and set your mind to it, and you are really diligent… you can make it happen.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Emily Ratajkowski’s net worth places her among top-earning fashion models
- Emily bought her $2 million Los Angeles home in 2018
- Her car collection is valued at around $343,000
- She has millions of social media followers
- Frequently asked questions
Key takeaways
- Emily Ratajkowski rose to fame in the 2013 music video Blurred Lines and has since built a net worth of $8 million.
- In 2017, she launched her bodywear brand, Inamorata, and later published her bestselling essay collection, My Body, in 2021.
- Emily purchased a $2 million home in Los Angeles and owns a car collection worth approximately $343,000.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Emily O’Hara Ratajkowski
|Nickname
|EmRata
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|June 7, 1991
|Age
|34 years old (as of 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Place of birth
|Westminster, London, England, UK
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Sexuality
|Bisexual
|Height
|5’7" (170 cm)
|Weight
|56 kg (123 lbs)
|Body measurements in inches
|34-24-34
|Body measurements in centimetres
|86-61-86
|Shoe size
|9 (US)
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Mother
|Kathleen Anne Balgley
|Father
|John David “J.D.” Ratajkowski
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-husband
|Sebastian Bear-McClard
|Children
|Sylvester Apollo Bear
|School
|San Dieguito Academy
|University
|University of California
|Profession
|Model, actress, author, entrepreneur
|Social media
|InstagramFacebookTikTokX (Twitter)
Emily Ratajkowski’s net worth places her among top-earning fashion models
According to Celebrity Net Worth, EmRata’s net worth is $8 million as of 2025, placing her among the highest-earning fashion models. In 2020, she was featured on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in the Art & Style category for her achievements.
In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the fashion influencer reflected on overcoming obstacles in her career, saying:
There have been so many times in my career where I have thought about changing career paths or giving up… [but] you just have to forge ahead and do what you’re going to do and be who you are.
She rose to fame in 2013 and launched her brand in 2017
The model gained global fame in 2013 after starring in Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines video, which sparked both acclaim and controversy. That exposure led to major magazine covers like Cosmopolitan, Grazia, British GQ, and InStyle.
She also had top rankings on lists by FHM, Maxim, and AskMen. Following that rise, Emily Ratajkowski launched Inamorata in 2017, known for its bold, body-positive designs. In a 2019 interview with The Daily Front Row, she explained the brand’s concept, saying:
It really started with me doing a lot of licensing deals and also targeted ads through Instagram or with campaigns, and realising, 'Oh, wow, I’m being hired to collaborate with these brands for my creative direction.' I feel like I could do this just as well, if not better than what they’re doing.
Endorsements like Call of Duty brought in major brand deals
After gaining fame from Blurred Lines, Emily Ratajkowski secured her first major brand deal in 2014 with Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. She has endorsed top brands like Versace, Dundas x Revolve, and AG Jeans.
In 2024, lingerie and loungewear brand Intimissimi named her its U.S. ambassador. She told WWD:
I am thrilled... I truly believe in the power of beautiful lingerie to make you feel confident and empowered, and Intimissimi does this beautifully.
Her acting career complements her success as a podcast host
In November 2021, the model-turned-entrepreneur released her bestselling essay collection, My Body, and launched her podcast, High Low with EmRata, in 2022. She also has a decade of acting experience in both film and television.
According to her IMDb profile, some of Emily Ratajkowski’s movies and TV shows include:
|Movie title
|Year of release
|iCarly
|2007
|Gone Girl
|2014
|We Are Your Friends
|2015
|Entourage
|2015
|Easy
|2016
|I Feel Pretty
|2018
Emily bought her $2 million Los Angeles home in 2018
The U.S. Sun reports that the brand ambassador bought a $2 million Echo Park property in 2018. Emily Ratajkowski’s house, purchased the same year she married Sebastian Bear-McClard, was later sold for $2.5 million following their split and her move to New York.
Her car collection is valued at around $343,000
A post by ClutchPoints estimates Emily Ratajkowski’s car collection at over $343,000. Her garage includes the following car models:
|Car brand
|Estimated cost
|Toyota Camry XSE
|$31,000
|Volvo S60
|$44,000
|BMW M5
|$112,000
She has millions of social media followers
Emily Ratajkowski has over 29 million Instagram followers, where she promotes her brand.
The female model also commands almost seven million on Facebook, about three million on TikTok, and over one million on X (Twitter), solidifying her digital presence.
Frequently asked questions
- What is Emily Ratajkowski’s height? The model stands 5 feet 7 inches tall or approximately 170 centimetres.
- Why is Emily Ratajkowski so famous? She rose to fame through the 2013 Blurred Lines video and built a career in modelling and acting.
With over a decade in modelling, acting, and business, Emily Ratajkowski’s net worth reflects her diverse career success. From viral fame to brand building, she has turned visibility into long-term value.
READ ALSO: The full scoop on Brad Pitt’s relationships: inside his romantic history
As Briefly.co.za published, Brad Pitt’s relationships have made headlines since the 1980s. In his 2019 interview with The New York Times, he revealed that being in the news made him stop reading the press.
The 12 Years a Slave actor has been in multiple high-profile relationships. He was rumoured to have dated Emily Ratajkowski in 2022.
Source: Briefly News
Favour Adeaga (Lifestyle writer) Dr. Favour Adeaga is an author, speaker, and coach. He graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Nigeria. He did his internship at The Nation Newspaper and taught diploma students in Newspaper and Magazine courses at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi. He has curated the facts and life hacks category since 2018. Dr Favour is the author of several books available on Amazon. He currently lives in Nigeria. Email: favouradeaga@gmail.com