The full scoop on Brad Pitt's relationships: inside his romantic history

Brad Pitt’s relationships have made headlines since the 1980s. In his 2019 interview with The New York Times, he revealed that being in the news made him stop reading the press.

It would [affect] some of my decisions and choices in work and in life. I didn’t find any of it helpful – I don’t know how many women they’ve said I’ve been dating, and none of it is true.

Brad Pitt with Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, and Juliette Lewis (L-R). Photo: Tammie Arroyo/Kevin Winter/Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jill Schoelen was Brad Pitt’s first fiancée.

The Legends of the Fall actor has been married twice: Angelina Jolie (2014-2016) and Jennifer Aniston (2000-2005).

actor has been married twice: Angelina Jolie (2014-2016) and Jennifer Aniston (2000-2005). Pitt has had friendly reunions with some of his famous exes, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston.

Brad Pitt's relationships

The 12 Years a Slave actor has been in multiple high-profile relationships. After a series of failed romances and marriages, Brad has not given up on love and admitted in his May 2017 interview with GQ that family is the most important thing.

Family first. People on their deathbeds don't talk about what they obtained or were awarded. They talk about their loved ones or their regrets—that seems to be the menu.

Five facts about Brad Pitt. Photo: Beata Zawrzel on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

From Swiss jewellery designer Ines de Ramon to the world-famous actress Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt's dating history has been just as entertaining as his acting skills. Here are facts about his relationships.

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2024, in Venice, Italy. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were first spotted in November 2022 at a Bono concert in Los Angeles. They met through a mutual friend.

Ines reportedly moved into Brad’s house in February 2024. They made their red carpet debut in September 2024 at the Venice International Film Festival.

Emily Ratajkowski (2022)

Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024, in Los Angeles. Photo: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Pitt and Ratajkowski were rumoured to be dating in September 2022, shortly after Emily filed for divorce from her then-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. They were spotted together several times, but neither has publicly confirmed the relationship.

Nicole Poturalski (2019-2020)

Nicole Poturalski wearing Dior ombre jeans on January 21, 2021, in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Jeremy Moeller

Source: Getty Images

Brad was first spotted with Nicole Poturalski in August 2019 at Borchardt, a Berlin restaurant owned by Nicole’s husband, Roland Mary. They attended Kanye West’s opera performance at the Hollywood Bowl in November 2019.

In August 2020, Pitt took Nicole to Château Miraval, the estate he co-owns with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The couple quietly broke up in October 2020. There are reports stating Nicole and restaurateur Roland Mary are in an open marriage.

Neri Oxman (2018)

Neri Oxman speaks at the 2017 Concordia Annual Summit at Grand Hyatt New York on September 18, 2017, in New York City. Photo: Riccardo Savi

Source: Getty Images

In November 2017, Brad Pitt visited MIT's Media Lab where Neri Oxman is a professor and was reportedly smitten by her. They were rumoured to be dating in April 2018 after US Magazine reported that Brad had been spending time at Neri’s Cambridge apartment.

Oxman denied being in a relationship with the actor. At the time, she was with billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman who she had been dating since late 2017 according to Elle. Oxman and Bill wed in January 2019 and welcomed their first child in August 2019.

Angelina Jolie (2005-2016)

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive during the AFI FEST 2015 at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on November 5, 2015, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Barry King

Source: Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met on the set of the movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith, where they played a married couple. They reportedly started an affair while Brad was still married to Jennifer Aniston.

Jolie and Pitt welcomed daughter Shiloh in May 2006 and twins Knox and Vivienne in July 2008. They tied the knot in August 2014 in a private ceremony at their Château Miraval estate in France.

Angelina filed for divorce in September 2016 citing irreconcilable differences. The highly publicized divorce proceedings included allegations of physical abuse from both sides, a custody battle, and disagreements relating to Château Miraval. They finally settled in December 2024.

Jennifer Aniston (1998-2005)

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the premiere of 'The Mexican' at the National Theater in Los Angeles on February 23, 2001. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston met in 1994 through their managers, who were friends. At the time, Pitt was engaged to actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston was dating actor Tate Donovan.

The former couple reconnected in 1998 but kept the relationship low-key. They made their red carpet debut as a couple in September 1999 at the 51st Primetime Emmy Awards.

Pitt proposed in November 1999 during a Sting concert in New York City. They then tied the knot in July 2000 in a lavish beachside wedding in Malibu, California, with 200 guests in attendance.

Aniston and Pitt announced their separation in January 2005 and went on to divorce that year. They reconnected in 2020 at the SAG Awards, where they were photographed embracing. The ‘Friends’ star has shared that she and Brad are on friendly terms.

Gwyneth Paltrow (1994-1997)

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt during 'The Devil's Own' premiere at Cinema One in New York City on March 13, 1997. Photo: Ke.Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow were one of the most talked about couples in the 1990s. They met in 1994 on the set of the film Seven and started dating shortly after.

Pitt proposed in December 1996, and they planned to tie the knot the following year. They called off the engagement in May 1997 citing their busy schedules and the pressures of fame as reasons for their split. Brad and Paltrow parted on good terms and have spoken fondly of each other over the years.

Jitka Pohlodek (1994)

Brad Pitt and Jitka at the 'Legends of the Fall' Los Angeles premiere on November 30, 1994. Photo: Barry King

Source: Getty Images

Czech model Jitka Pohlodek was rumoured to be Brad Pitt’s girlfriend when they were spotted together at the 1994 premiere of Legends of the Fall. They never confirmed the relationship.

Juliette Lewis (1989-1993)

Juliette Lewis and Brad Pitt during the 1993 ShoWest in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Juliette Lewis and Brad Pitt’s relationship lasted four years. She was 17 and Brad was 27 when they started dating in 1989. They co-starred in Too Young to Die (1990) and Kalifornia (1993).

The ex-couple broke up in 1993. Brad described their union as one of his greatest relationships while talking to Vanity Fair in 2011.

Christina Applegate (1989)

Brad Pitt and Christina Applegate at the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Pitt and Christina Applegate were photographed together in 1989. She even brought him as her date to the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards.

During her 2015 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she confirmed the rumours that she ditched Brad Pitt for another guy at the MTV Awards. They broke up after the incident.

E.G. Daily (1989)

E.G. Daily and Brad Pitt in 1989 (L) and E.G. Daily at the Last Chance for Animals 40th Anniversary Gala at Paramount Studios on October 19, 2024. Photo: Paul Archuleta/Barry King (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Voice actress E.G. Daily and Brad Pitt had a brief romance after his break-up with Schoelen. Brad was a promising actor at the time, and the actress described him as a calm and gentle guy in her 2016 interview with the Daily Mail.

Jill Schoelen (1989)

Brad Pitt and Jill Schoelen at the premiere of 'Red Heat' on June 14, 1988 (R). Photo: Barry Kin/Jim Smea (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Jill Schoelen met on the set of the horror film Cutting Class. They dated for a while and were engaged for three months.

Robin Givens (1987)

Brad Pitt and Robin Givens at The Limelight, a nightclub in the borough of Manhattan, New York City, in 1989. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante

Source: Getty Images

Robin Givens was linked to Brad after her separation from Mike Tyson. The retired boxer revealed in his book, Undisputed Truth, that he found them in a car together.

Givens confirmed in 2019 during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that Mike found them in a car, but they were coming home from a screening. She denied his claim that he caught them in an affair.

Sinitta (1986-1988)

Sinitta during The British Diversity Awards 2024 at Grosvenor House on March 20, 2024 in London, England. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack

Source: Getty Images

Sinitta and Brad Pitt had an on-and-off relationship for two years from 1986 to 1988. The British singer also dated Simon Cowell.

FAQs

Below are some of the frequently asked questions about Brad Pitt’s wives and girlfriends:

Is Brad Pitt currently in a relationship?

Pitt is dating Swiss jewellery designer Ines de Ramon. They have been linked since late 2022.

How many biological children does Brad Pitt have?

The Fight Club star has three biological kids with Angelina Jolie. They include daughter Shiloh Nouvel and twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline. The ex-couple adopted three children: Maddox Chivan, Pax Thien, and Zahara Marley.

Who was Brad Pitt's first wife?

The actor’s first wife was Friends star Jennifer Aniston. They wed in July 2000 and divorced in 2005.

Brad Pitt at the premiere of 'Wolfs' held at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 18, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Brad Pitt’s relationships are still an intriguing subject. Away from his personal life, he remains one of the most successful actors in Hollywood, with a career spanning over three and a half decades.

READ ALSO: Wentworth Miller's relationship history: who is he dating now?

Briefly.co.za published details about Wentworth Miller’s dating history. The Prison Break star came out as gay in 2013 in an open letter to the St. Petersburg National Film Festival in Russia.

In 2020, the actor shared that he would no longer be playing straight characters. Miller rarely talks about the people he dates, but he has been linked to celebrities like Luke Macfarlane and Amie Bice.

Source: Briefly News