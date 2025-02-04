Were Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara ever a real-life couple?

Spanish actors Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara’s chemistry made My Fault the most-watched non-English-language film on Prime Video in 2023. However, their awkward moments during the 2024 premiere of the film’s sequel sparked rift rumours and speculations of a love gone sour situation. Here we explore whether or not Gabriel and Nicole really dated.

Key takeaways

Wallace and Guevara portrayed step-siblings and star-crossed lovers Noah and Nick in My Fault.

Gabriel's mom is French, while his dad is Cuban.

Nicole made her career debut in 2008 starring in the horror short Excision.

What happened between Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara?

Culpa tuya (Your Fault) stars Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara have always maintained that their relationship is platonic.

However, social media posts of the pair from October 2023 ignited dating rumours as they appeared to be closer than usual. This was short-lived because Wallace unfollowed Guevara on social media a month later.

The duo allegedly had a heated confrontation during the filming of Your Fault prompting the intervention of director Domingo González.

By December 2023, Guevara also unfollowed his co-star on social media. By now, it became evident that the duo’s personal and professional relationship had soured.

Possible theories behind Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara’s beef

Although the cause of the pair's tension remains a mystery, it is speculated that Gabriel liked posts that body-shamed Nicole.

Gabriel’s silence regarding director Eduard Cortés' alleged abuse during the Raising Voices filming reportedly strained their relationship.

In addition, another theory hints that Gabriel Guevara’s girlfriend, María De Nati, disapproved of the pair’s off-screen closeness. This purportedly created a rift between the actors. However, in the absence of official confirmation, these claims remain speculative.

Are Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace still friends?

An Instagram video comparing their body language during the promotion of My Fault and Your Fault intensified the breakup rumours.

Unlike in 2023 when the pair was inseparable, in 2024, they never posed for a picture together. A TikTok video also shows Nicole avoiding maintaining eye contact with her co-star and ignoring him every chance she got.

On the December 2024 press tour for Culpa Tuya, Gabriel took a diplomatic approach when talking to reporters about the alleged controversy surrounding his relationship with Nicole, saying:

Beyond our working relationship, we are friends.

However, in the same interview, Nicole kept her comments professional and never mentioned any friendship between them.

I have known Gabriel since I was 16. So, we have a long and great working relationship.

Despite the pair’s explanation of the nature of their relationship, some fans in the comment section were not having it. One wrote:

They did not even look into each other eyes.

Another crying emoji-captioned comment read:

Although Gabriel said they are friends, from what I see, they are not.

FAQs

When it comes to celebrity friendships and relationships, things can change in a split moment. Admirable couples and friends can call it quits unexpectedly. Below are some frequently asked questions about Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara:

How old is Gabriel Guevara?

Gabriel Alejandro Guevara Mourreau (23 as of January 2025) was born on 6 February 2001 in Madrid, Spain.

His father, Michel Guevara, is a Cuban dancer, while his mom, Marléne Mourreau, is a model, actress and television presenter. The famous young male actor earned a Baccalaureate of Performing Arts from Instituto Lope de Vega in 2018.

What nationality is Nicole from My Fault?

Nicole’s mom is Spanish, while her father is American. Because of this, she can speak both English and Spanish fluently.

Who is Nicole Wallace dating?

Although Nicole was previously rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with Gabriel Guevara, the duo has severally clarified they are just good friends. It is difficult to establish if Wallace is single or in a relationship as she prefers keeping details about her love life under wraps.

What movies do Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace play in together?

The duo has starred in several films together, including Raising Voices, My Fault, Your Fault and Skam España.

Did Nicole and Gabriel unfollow each other?

Nicole and Gabriel unfollowed each other on social media in 2023. Since then, they have been distant from one another in public interactions.

Why did Nick and Noah break up in Your Fault?

The couple’s relationship failed due to trust and communication issues. Their union is greatly tested in the third and final instalment of the series, Our Fault.

Although Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara’s off-screen connection once ignited dating rumours, they remained adamant they were just good friends. However, fans noticed a change in their friendship after they unfollowed each other on social media.

