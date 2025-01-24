South African actors Yonda Thomas and Anton Jeftha bagged themselves international roles in the same series

The two stars excitedly announced on their Instagram pages that they will star in the Netflix series One Piece

It was also reported that the international series' season two will premiere later in 2025

Yonda Thomas and Anton Jeftha bagged new acting roles. Image: Oupa Bopape, @yondathomas

One thing about our South African actors is that they always make sure they secure the bag. Seriously Single star Yonda Thomas and Anton Jeftha recently reached their career milestones.

Social media has been buzzing after Mzansi's two talented actors, Yonda Thomas and Boity Thulo's ex-boyfriend Anton David Jeftha, bagged international roles in an upcoming Netflix series, One Piece.

The two stars will appear alongside each other in the upcoming season two of the series, which was reported to premiere later in 2025.

Thomas and Jeftha excitedly announce their new roles on their Instagram page.

Yonda wrote:

"One Piece S2 • Netflix—Finally, I can share this with you all! I have been holding on to this for so long. It is an absolute honour and a dream come true to be a part of this world. I hope to share more about this beautiful journey. #netflix #onepiece."

Anton wrote:

"KM is out of the Bag!!!! LES GO!! Officially announced as part of the ONE PIECE cast playing KUROMARIMO. Had an absolute blast working on the project and cannot wait for you all to see the Worlds which were created! @onepiecenetflix @netflix @netflixsa."

The two actors will join the series' old cast members, Emily Rudd, Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero, Taz Skylar, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Jeff Ward, and Michael Dorman.

Anton Jeftha was excited to be a part of 'One Piece' season 2. Image: Oupa Bopape

