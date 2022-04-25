How To Ruin Christmas actor Yonda Thomas tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Taz Emeran, who is a medical doctor

The love birds flooded social media with images from their stunning Xhosa themed traditional ceremony

Their followers and industry colleagues, including Manaka Ranaka, Tshepi Vundla and Bohang Maeko, took to the comments section with congratulatory messages

Yonda Thomas is officially a married man. The actor and his long-time girlfriend, Dr Taz Emeran, tied the knot in a stunning ceremony earlier this month.

The loved up couple who has kept Mzansi glued to their phones with their posts got engaged in December 2021.

According to OK Mzansi, the newly married couple posted pictures of their beautiful day on social media, much to the delight of their fans and followers. The Mrs Right Guy actor wrote:

"I have no words for how beautiful & awesome she looks in this image, just pure power."

The new Mrs Thomas also gushed over her man on her Instagram page. She described him as her answered prayer. She wrote:

"I Prayed & God blessed me with a miracle in human form. You are my smile keeper."

The couple looked effortlessly chic in Xhosa traditional outfits. Dr Emeran rocked a white and black traditional dress and accessorised it with matching beadworks. The handsome groom wore a black suit and black sandals, and he completed the look with beads.

Fans were happy for the couple. The comments section of the posts was filled with well wishes and congratulatory messages.

@djdoowap wrote:

"Congratulations Doc You deserve all the love and happiness in the world."

@ms_geestar commented:

"@thepeoples_dr my love you look ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS . Congratulations may God bless your union."

@nomvula_khuzwayo added:

"Your story has been such a beautiful one to watch."

@nah_caella noted:

"Congratulations to you both, you guys are absolutely beautiful."

