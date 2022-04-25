Somizi's fans have speculated that he is engaged after videos of the reality TV star rocking a blinging ring surfaced on social media

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared that the media personality "revealed" that he is engaged ahead of the premiere of his show, Living the Dream with Somizi

Excited social media users speculated that the Idols SA judge is now engaged to his best friend and singer Vusi Nova after seeing the clips online

Somizi's fans took to social media to speculate that he's engaged. The larger-than-life media personality posted clips of himself rocking a flashy ring.

The reality TV star's engagement news was also shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

Musa reported that SomGaga "revealed" that he's engaged ahead of the premiere of Season 5 of his reality show, Living the Dream with Somizi.

Social media users took to Musa's comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on his post. Many of them speculated that Somizi is engaged to his bestie and singer Vusi Nova, aka Snova.

@palc101 said:

"Somsom out here creating millionaires."

@Lejaka1 wrote:

"Somizi is me... I move on like nothing happened... Life is short."

@yungsasuke101 said:

"Guys it’s obviously Vusi Nova."

@8843d8d08bd045c commented:

"Hopefully it's someone who's more deserving of his love. We can't go through another parasite phase again."

@PreciousShange said:

"Somizi doesn't learn from his mistakes."

@Joecornelius6 wrote:

"Yes wena Som Som, we move fast like wifi, Akere."

@Tshegof11919687 added:

"Is he engaged to Vusi Nova?"

Somizi's Living the Dream With Somizi returns for Season 5

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that lovers of Somizi's reality TV show Living the Dream with Somizi were excited when news that the show is coming back for another season was announced.

The award-winning reality TV show will start airing on Showmax on 4 May 2022. Fans can look forward to seeing some of Idols SA judge's highs and lows in the show.

According to TimesLIVE, LTDWS will start by giving fans a look at Somizi and Mohale's public break-up. It will also touch on the star's GBV accusations, which almost sent his career into a nosedive.

