Musa Khawula got Mzansi social media users jumping for joy after his Twitter account was suspended

The controversial blogger came under fire after he posted an explicit video of DJ Lulo Cafe

Fans felt Musa Khawula violated the popular DJ's privacy when he shared the naked video that has gone viral

South African celebrities are taking sighs of relief after Musa Khawula's account suspension. The controversial entertainment blogger who rose to prominence for spilling hot tea about celebs went a bit too far.

Social media users have expressed joy following the suspension of Musa Khawula's Twitter account. Image: @khawulamusa and @lulocafe.

Khawula recently set social media on fire when he shared a naked video of DJ Lulo Cafe. Shocked social media users blasted the blogger for violating the famous DJ's privacy.

The video, which has since been deleted from Musa Kwawula's page, caused his account to be suspended. Many Twitter users celebrated that the blogger had been suspended. Others felt that this is the beginning of Musa Khawula's downfall.

@joy_zelda said:

"Musa Khawula must be removed from Ukhozi Fm and Petition must be signed. Retweet if you agree."

@Maccoah commented:

"Where do we draw the line? That Lulo Cafe video is violating every bit of privacy he is entitled to. There’s certain things that we should not entertain and keep quiet about - this is one of those things!"

@AdvoBarryRoux wrote:

"The problem is the person who sent Lulo Cafe’s video to Musa. Musa Khawula has nothing to lose, he knows that he’s going to jail & he will tweet anything. Musa is paid R350s to fight Slay Queens battles. His sources are bitter friends, ex wives, baby mamas, bitter side chicks."

@Jabu_Macdonald noted:

"Jokes aside what Musa Khawula did to Lulo Cafe is absolutely wrong "

Musa Khawula slammed after saying Pearl Thusi just got her 1st gig of the year: "She's still better than you"

Still on Musa Khawula, Briefly News previously reported that he has time to fire shots at celebrities despite dealing with a murder court case. The entertainment blogger recently came after actress Pearl Thusi, but fans were not having it.

The controversial media personality said Pearl Thusi landed her first gig at the SA T20 League Auction. He insinuates that the gig is low-key because no one knows about it. He wrote:

"Pearl Thusi just booked her first job of the year, and she’s assuming people are mad she got hired for the South African 20 League that nobody knows nothing about."

Source: Briefly News