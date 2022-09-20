Musa Khawula's attempt at dragging Pearl Thusi saw peeps standing up for the popular actress

The controversial media personality threw a jab at Pearl Thusi, saying she recently booked her first job of the year

Pearl Thusi also came back from her Twitter hiatus to fire back at Musa Khawula

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Musa Khawula has time to sire shots at celebrities despite dealing with a murder court case. The entertainment blogger recently came after actress Pearl Thusi, but fans were not having it.

Fans called Musa Khawula out after he fired jabs at Pearl Thusi. Image: @pearlthusi and @musakhawula.

Source: Instagram

The controversial media personality said Pearl Thusi landed her first gig at the SA T20 League Auction. He insinuates that the gig is low-key because no one knows about it. He wrote:

"Pearl Thusi just booked her first job of the year, and she’s assuming people are mad she got hired for the South African 20 League that nobody knows nothing about."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Social media users were not having any of that. Many told Musa Khawula to take several seats and stop shading Pearl Thusi because she did not provoke him.

@lumie_m said:

"I love Pearl she is so supportive to other people, especially local brands. She doesn't deserve that caption."

@ManqobaShangase commented:

"Bro, I don't know about Pearl's first gig of the year. But the South African 20 League is known amongst the Cricketing Circles. Say you, & your circle of friends know nothing about it, don't say 'nobody', because I, for one, know about it, & am looking forward to it."

According to ZAlebs, Pearl Thusi also fired shots at the controversial blogger. The actress, who has been taking a break from Twitter, even mentioned Musa and Moshe Ndiki's fight that caused a buzz a few weeks back. She tweeted:

"Apparently, that guy Moshe showed flames to tweeted about something no one knows anything about that I’m doing. Please thank him for knowing about it though."

Musa Khawula’s murder trial postponed to 19 October after he arrived late in court claiming to be sick

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula escaped arrest by a whisker after he showed up at court late.

The media personality who was scheduled to appear in the Vredenburg Regional court for murder charges stated that he arrived late because he was not feeling well.

According to The Daily Sun, the magistrate called Khawula's name several times, but he did not answer. The publication notes that Musa Khawula's lawyer said they had agreed to meet at the court the last time they spoke.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News