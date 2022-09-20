Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was attended by top government officials and dignitaries from all over the world

Many people, including Ntsiki Mazwai, slammed African leaders who attended the funeral for agreeing to be bussed to the event

The controversial media personality said our leaders embarrassed us by going to an event they were not welcome

Ntsiki Mazwai is burying her head in shame after how African leaders were treated at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on 19 September 2022.

Ntsiki Mazwai has blasted African leaders who agreed to be bussed to Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Pictures and videos making rounds on social media show Kenya's President William Ruto, Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu and other African leaders riding a bus to attend the funeral while American President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden used a limousine.

Taking to her Twitter page, Ntsiki Mazwai said our leaders clearly forced matters by attending the Queen's funeral. The controversial media personality said they were an embarrassment. She wrote:

"Guys, one day can we talk about the day African leaders embarrassed us and went to an event they were not really welcome at and arrived in City to City busses."

Ntsiki Mazwai's followers agreed with her. They said African leaders should not have agreed to be treated like second-class citizens.

@PopstheLEGEND said:

"I miss Mugabe, he was not going to ride that bus."

@Andsmakho commented:

"We complain that they don't use public transportation when they're home and complain when they do overseas. They have us right where they want us , are they the only ones that came in buses or we just want to affirm their big man status "

@zimsquil wrote:

"Wait, you expected all world leaders to come with their own secure cars and also to have 5-8 car motorcades? That would be a logistical nightmare to plan and execute. Plus, it wasn't just African leaders that were bussed in."

