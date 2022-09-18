Ayanda Thabethe recently shared adorable pictures from his baby boy Peter Junior's 6-month birthday

The star also raved about her baby daddy, saying he bought six toy cars for their baby on his birthday

The star made headlines a few weeks back after rumours that she was dating a married man named Peter Matsimbe, but he issued a statement rubbishing the allegations

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ayanda Thabethe is one proud mom. The stunner posted cute snaps from her son's six-month birthday recently.

Ayanda Thabethe took to her page to share snaps from her son Peter Junior's 6-month birthday. Image: @ayandathabethe.

Source: Instagram

The star trended for allegedly dating a married man named Peter Matsimbe following a video that controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula released. However, Thabethe debunked the allegations that she was dating a married man in a statement shared online.

Although she has kept her baby daddy's identity top secret, Ayanda Thabethe gushed about him in her Instagram stories. The doting mom said her bae bought six toy cars for their son.

She also headed to her timeline to share a glimpse of her son Peter Junior's lush party. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"This life is so much sweeter with you in it How did I ever live without you?! I love you my sonshine ."

The television presenter's industry friends did not miss the opportunity to help her celebrate her baby's major milestone. Stars such as DJ Zunhle, Mihlali Ndamase, Duma Ntando and Buhle Samuels all posted sweet messages for baby Peter Junior.

Ayanda Thabethe's baby daddy seemingly confirmed after viral video emerges of Dubai birthday getaway

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Ayanda Thabethe is keeping the identity of her baby daddy top secret. The popular media personality and model welcomed her first baby - a boy - in April but has kept information about his father to herself.

Social media users have been itching to know who Ayanda's lover is, and many brought forward different suggestions. Controversial blogger Musa Khawula caused a stir when he claimed that Thabethe was dating a married man named Peter Matsimbe.

Ayanda Thabethe vehemently denied the allegations. She even released a statement stating that she was not dating a married man and threatened to take legal action against Khawula.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News