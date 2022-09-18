An entertaining video of an old lady dancing with her granddaughter has gone viral on the social media streets. Former Generations: The Legacy Zoe Mthiyane has spoken candidly about her relationship with her two famous baby daddies. A video of a woman trying to cook some pap over an open fire has been doing the rounds on social media.

South Africans have Kelly Khumalo under a microscope, and most recently, many online users were speculating that the Empini hitmaker is having a baby. A school girl's daring and ambitious attempt at the popular Hamba Wena challenge resulted in an epic fail when she fell to the floor.

Energetic gogo and a young girl showed off their fire dance moves, Zoe calls out Lebo M, and a lady wearing a fancy Gucci outfit cooks pap. Image: UGC.

1. Cute video of energetic gogo and little girl dancing together leaves Mzansi amused and in disbelief

Moments shared between the elderly, and their playful grandkids are one of the most heart-warming sights. A video of a little girl and her granny busting some energetic dance moves has gained the love and laughs of several Mzansi netizens.

The footage, which boasts over 870K views, was shared by Relow the comedian, on Facebook and shows a girl showing off some of her moves as her granny looks on.

The magogo quickly interjects and quickly drops her handbag to the floor as she begins to bust her own moves. She dances to the beat with high energy as she jumps, jives, and moves all around, taking over the dance routine as her granddaughter follows suit.

2. Former Generations: The Legacy actress Zoe Mthiyane says co-parenting with 'The Lion King' composer Lebo M is "impossible" while praising her other baby daddy, Robert Marawa

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Zoe Mthiyane has finally gotten candid about her famous baby daddies. Zoe has two kids, one fathered by sports commentator Robert Marawa and another by The Lion King composer Lebo M.

Speaking to Sunday World, the talented actress did not hold back any details about what goes on when raising her two babies. Zoe spoke positively about Robert Marawa's co-parenting style. She said they have a respectful co-parenting relationship.

“I would describe parenting with Robert as respectful. Our families and close friends have played a major role in creating and maintaining a safety net around our son, and for that, I will forever be grateful. He is lucky, ” Zoe told the Sunday World.

3. SA shares funny reaction to video of stylish lady rocking Gucci & long weave trying to cook pap over open fire

Sticking to our roots while trying to keep up with the modern times can be some tricky business sometimes. A video of a stylish lady attempting to cook a pot of pap over an open fire has South African social media users laughing out loud.

The viral video posted on Facebook by DJ Zonzo shows the stunner dressed in luxury Gucci gear from head to toe as she stirs a three-legged pot of pap using a long wooden spoon. And judging by her body language and funny facial expressions – she is not having a great time, lol.

Her long weave can also be seen getting in the way as she continuously flicks her stunning locks back from her face. She continues to move around from side to side as she puts her back in it, in an effort to stir the stiff porridge-like meal made from maize meal.

4. Kelly Khumalo has netizens convinced she's pregnant, Mzansi speculates after video of singer dancing with alleged baby bump surfaces

Afro-pop star Kelly Khumalo is under the watchful eye of suspicious South Africans. Kelly Khumalo is getting dragged on Twitter thanks to a video of her that left many people thinking she might be carrying a child.

Online peeps are convinced that Kelly Khumalo had a hand in Senzo Meyiwa's murder, and every step she makes publicly is a cause for judgment. The new clip of Kelly Khumalo has many people convinced that she has a third child on the way.

ZAlebs reported that Kelly is suspected of having another baby. Popular Twitter account @AdvoBarryRoux is responsible for the latest heat Kelly is receiving on the internet.

5. Schoolgirl’s ambitious Hamba Wena dance challenge results in epic fail as she falls to the floor: "Eish"

Ama2k and their antics can sometimes land them in trouble. This was the case for a school girl who tried to do a daring and ambitious take on the viral Hamba Wena challenge on a desk and epically failed by crashing on the floor.

Many came to the popular SA Vibes page to wonder exactly why the girl wanted to do such a footwork-intensive dance seen in the Facebook post.

The challenge itself has gone insanely viral on TikTok. A quick search of the term "Hamba Wena dance challenge tutorial" results in 28.6 million views worth of videos popping up. A quick scroll of the page will also show you that peeps worldwide love partaking in it.

