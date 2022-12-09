Jenny Ayumi recently took to her Instagram to announce that she is the stunt woman for the main character in the Netflix series Wednesday

The South African-born star expressed that it was a pleasure working alongside the main character, Jenna Ortega

Eager to let her fans in on all the action, Jenny posted several videos of all the stunts she got up to for the show

South Africa’s very own Jenny Ayumi recently revealed that she is the mastermind behind the action-packed stunts in the new Netflix series Wednesday.

Jenny Ayumi has made SA proud after announcing that she played the stunt double in the American Netflix series, Wednesday. Image: @jennyayumi24/Instagram

Wednesday is an American coming-of-age supernatural comedy horror television series based on the character Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega) from The Addams Family.

Jenny shared dynamic behind-the-scenes videos on her Instagram page of what it takes to be a stunt woman for the television series.

“I was lucky enough to be the stunt double for the incredibly talented @jennaortega on @wednesdaynetflix .

It was such a pleasure working with you, you are such a kick a**, bad*** human! You truly didn't need a stunt double but I'm grateful to have been yours! You truly are the perfect 'Wednesday' I hope our paths will cross again,” Jenny wrote in post announcing her part in the show publicly.

According to IOL, Jenny was born in South Africa to Japanese and German parents and spent most of her childhood in Cape Town. She also started her stunt career in SA.

SA peeps have shown the stunt woman tons of love social media. Check out these thrilling videos of Jenny thriving in her element as Wednesday’s stunt double.

1 Xavier saves Wednesday from the Gargoyle

2 Wednesday gets pinned onto a tree

3 Wednesday’s final escape from Dr Valerie Kinbotts office bathroom

4 Behind-the-scenes footage of Bianca vs Wednesday fencing fight

5 Wednesday stunt concept compilation

