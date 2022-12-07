Former Generations Actress Sophie Ndaba is grateful to be a cover star for TrueLove Magazine's December - January issue

The TV star got candid with the publication about her struggles, from surviving a stroke to losing it all

Since its release, the cover has stolen many people's hearts, and many have taken to social media platforms to react. One person said: "Stunning cover miss Sophie. May the good lord continue to bless and keep you always!"

Sophie Ndaba graces a magazine cover.

Source: Instagram

Actress Sophie Ndaba's left fans and other celebrities singing praises about her after sharing on Instagram that she is the cover star for TrueLove Magazine's recent issue.

The magazine also took to its social media platforms to share the exciting news by posting the magazine cover with a caption:

"Gratitude! ❤️The ultimate comeback Queen. Sophie Ndaba’s shocking revelations from having a stroke to losing it all. Read all about it in our December - January issue. On sale now."

Fans and other celebrities have since taken to the comments sections to react. Actress Winnie Ntshaba who was the cover star for the previous issue, said:

"My goodness, a Queen. A sister. A friend…. This is beautiful and well deserved ❤️"

Actress Zenande Mfenyana wrote:

"I’m here for this!!! Yasssss Queen and Lwandle is so grown ❤️"

Mafikizolo member Nhlanhla mafu said:

"I love this so much, more for you sis. Absolutely beautiful "

@dile_tshabalala:

"Hallelujah when they had declared you gone, and our God says not under My watch "

Sophie Ndaba talks about living with a life-changing disease, former ‘Generations’ star discusses being teased by SA

In another story, Briefly News reported that Sophie Ndaba has opened up about her health scare and cyberbullying.

The actress shared that living with diabetes was a harrowing experience, saying she struggled with the serious and deadly health condition. She said she also experienced a lot of bullying on social media while dealing with the disease.

Sophie said the bullying she suffered online was nothing compared to the pain that the disease brought her. It was also reported that Sophie faced some other health issues caused by diabetes. The actress faced criticism for her appearance after she lost weight due to the disease, which resulted in fake death reports.

