Sophie Ndaba opened up about living with diabetes and said that it was a harrowing experience, especially as a public figure

The actress gave fans an inside look into how much she struggled with the serious and deadly health condition

Fans commented on Sophie's post and reacted to the actress's honest account about managing diabetes

Sophie Ndaba opened up about how she's dealt with suffering from diabetes. The former Generations actress played Queen Moroka had fans worried about her health over the years.

Sophie Ndaba did her part in raising awareness about diabetes and talked about her experience. Image: @sophiendaba_.

Sophie finally spoke out and let people know she is dealing with her health issues. Many were inspired by Sophie's advice on how to stay healthy.

What disease does Sophie Ndaba have?

According to ZAlebs, Sophie faced some health issues caused by diabetes. The actress faced criticism for her appearance after she lost weight due to the disease, which resulted in fake death reports.

Sophie wrote about how the public's reaction to her illness did not compare to how much diabetes hurt her. She said:

"Being attacked, teased and laughed at was nothing! Even being declared dead most times was nothing! Let me tell you ,living with Diabetes is not something you wish on your enemy. It's uncomfortable painful confusing deadly and 24/7 with,monitoring required! Trust me prevention is better than cure."

Many fans were grateful as Sophia went on to give tips that can help people avoid diabetes. The actress encouraged people to find out if they are pre-diabetic.

@bongekilendaba commented:

"You’re the queen you think you are."

@kedimodiboa commented:

"I’m diabetic,recently diagnosed and it’s definitely not an easy disease to live with, but I’ll definitely adjust to this new lifestyle."

@ro.bert6187 commented:

"100% correct."

@lesedimlesho commented:

"It's a Blue day, check your sugar levels and know your numbers. Together we can fight and beat Diabetes. Blue circle day."

@thegracefullifeofgrace commented:

"Thanks, dear, for creating awareness, you might save somebody's life."

@jeanetperry commented:

"Thank you for sharing. May God continue to strengthen you."

