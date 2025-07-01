The fabulous Mbombo twins, Blue and Brown, are having the time of their lives on vacation

The media personalities shared some fun vacay content on their social media pages, and fans are loving it

Social media users are living vicariously through the twins as they enjoy their time in Cannes

Influencer twins Blue and Brown Mbombo went on vacation to Cannes, France. Image: blue_mbombo

Blue and Brown Mbombo are out living their best lives in Cannes and have been serving content galore!

Here's a look inside Blue and Brown Mbombo's vacation

The Mbombo twins, Blue and Brown, recently jetted off for what may be an unforgettable experience in Cannes, France.

The influencer duo, real names Thandi and Thandiwe, have added another location to their Instagram highlights coming from their trip to London, and the views are stunning, and so are they.

Blue and Brown Mbombo shared a glimpse into their Cannes vacation. Image: blue_mbombo

Taking from their Instagram posts dated 19 June 2025, it seems to have been the day they flew off to France and were treated like royalty on their flight.

We take a look at some of their activities and outings, which reveal not only their lovely outfits but also their fun personalities while partying with the locals at the La Guérite restaurant:

Here's what Mzansi said about Blue and Brown Mbombo's vacation

Social media users are loving the vacay content:

South African actress, Buhle Samuels, said:

"Bathong, Blue! Look at you guys wasting so much alcohol! Come back home, please!"

"My girls are enjoying life!"

boitumelo wrote:

"Loving everything about this trip, babe."

mtho_mkhwanazi admired Blue:

"You look so gorgeous, dear. Your skin is glistening."

iamthandolwethu added:

"It sounds and looks like a good summer to me!"

Mzansi is loving Blue and Brown Mbombo’s vacation content. Image: blue_mbombo

mbali_the_princess was stunned:

"Aaah, look at you, so breathtaking!"

di_neo commented:

"Come back! You guys are doing too much now."

South African media personality, Scoop Makhathini, wrote:

"MURDER ON THE VACATION FLOOR!"

miss_malibo had FOMO:

"Sbwl to run out of bikinis as well, you look gorgeous!"

umesh.jadafiya suggested:

"You are so beautiful, but you should try wearing natural diamonds for cuteness."

Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni goes on vacation without her husband

In more vacation updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni's stunning photos from her trip to Paris.

The former beauty queen-turned influencer has given fans and followers a large dose of vacay content, and they're eating it up, from her lovely outfits to the stunning views in the city of love.

Social media users taunted her husband, Musa, for being left behind while Liesl and her girls went to Paris.

Meanwhile, other netizens joked that the doctor was not coping with being left behind and only getting to see his wife on his phone like everybody else for a change:

miishann_kay teased:

"Someone check on Musa, please, I’m sure he’s unable to breathe because what do you mean, ma’am?!"

letty5342 said:

"Musa is flooding the comment section, I’m sure he misses her so much."

phomololehloo joked:

"Baddies are really up and the husband is stressed!!!!"

