Twin social media influencers Blue and Brown Mbombo are excited to be in London for the first time ever

Blue shared that they were invited to the set of the popular Netflix series 'Bridgerton'

Mzansi reacted with excitement and cheered on Blue and Brown Mbombo for representing SA

Blue and Brown Mbombo are over the moon after visiting London. Image: brownmbombo

Source: Instagram

Blue and Brown Mbombo are always on the move. This time the social media influencer twins are in London, where they are mixing business and pleasure. This comes barely a month after Blue Mbombo whisked away her daughter for a luxurious vacation in Mauritius.

Blue and Brown Mbombo visit London for the first time

Blue and Brown Mbombo are excited to be in London for the first time. The twin sisters have been updating their fans on social media with exciting content.

Blue recently took to her official X (formerly Twitter) account and shared how excited she was to be in London. The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant expressed disbelief that she and her twin sister had been invited to grace the actual set of the popular Netflix series Bridgerton. Blue Mbombo shared:

“Can’t believe my twin and I are in London for the first time with Netflix SA for our absolute favourite show, Bridgerton‘s Season of Love 🥹🥹😭. The queen invited us to their actual set. 😭🙏🏼. Can’t wait to live my Bridgerton dream 🥹🥹❤️❤️”

Mzansi cheers on Blue and Brown Mbombo

In the comments, netizens were equally excited for Blue and Brown Mbombo. They cheered on the twin influencers whom they said deserved to be in London. Here are some of the reactions:

@Tlale_2 said:

“Ooh Blue and Brown, I'm so happy for you my girlies, I know you are going to represent us very well, enjoy yourselves my babies 😘”

@MboMahocs remarked:

“Congratulations!🥂 Mama is looking down, gleaming with pride🤍”

@Asante_Ayanda said:

“The two most deserving! You guys have slayed every SA Bridgerton party 😍 can’t wait to see what you do in London.”

@SuzanSithole2 said:

“Wow I mean you are the Dutchess after all👑🔥”

@kebs120 said:

“Happy for you Blue and Brown ❤️”

@Nkulie198:

“I trust you and Sis to represent us very well💝👏🏽”

@diniferent complimented:

“You deserve it 👸 👸. Both of you always represent us so well with your classy looks.”

Blue and Brown Mbombo serve looks during debut London trip

Blue and Brown Mbombo have been serving looks during their time in London. This comes as no surprise as Brown Mbombo has made a name for herself as a fashionista.

Previously, Briefly News compiled Brown’s 5 breathtaking outfits that left Mzansi in awe including her famous Royal Duchess Concept she wore when she attended Blue Mbombo’s baby shower.

Blue and Brown Mbombo put on the best outfits on their trip to London. Image: blue_mbombo/Instagram, brownmbombo/Instagram

Source: UGC

Brown Mbombo lands first acting gig on 'Skeem Saam'

The twin sisters are more than just influencers. Briefly News previously reported how Brown Mbombo had branched into acting.

The model made her small screen debut on the hit soapie Skeem Saam. Her character made their first appearance at Khwezi's high tea event. After her appearance on Skeem Saam, Brown said that she could definitely see herself becoming a full-time actress sometime in the future.

