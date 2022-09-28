Media personality Brown Mbombo always leaves her fans wanting more when she posts her gorgeous snaps on Instagram

Her fashion sense is always evident in her photos, and every look she puts together is always stunning

Briefly News looks back at Brown Mbombo's jaw-dropping looks that had people salivating online

Brown Mbombo is always looking flawless on Instagram. Image: @brownmbombo

Source: Instagram

Brown Mbombo is the fashionista she believes she is.

The stunning model is constantly flaunting her fashionable outfits on social media, and her fans go crazy for it.

While many people stick to one fashion style, Brown is flexible when it comes to dressing herself. However, one thing is certain: she adores all things extravagant.

Briefly News looks back at all of Brown Mbombo's iconic fashion moments that cemented her status as Mzansi's leading fashionista.

1. Brown Mbombo, the red-dressed girl

The short red dress by House of Zee, paired with heels, accentuates her hourglass figure. Brown even thanked her mother in the caption for her gorgeous body.

This is a stunning ensemble that can be worn for formal or casual formal occasions.

Blue Mbombo shared the following post on Instagram:

2. The Royal Duchess outfit concept is appropriate for Brown Mbombo

Brown Mbobo was attending her twin sister's baby shower.

She absolutely nailed the look, wearing a fitted yet flowy floral pink dress. The white gloves add an element of contrast to the look, while her barely visible high heels draw attention to her dress.

Brown posted the following pic on Instagram:

3. Brown Mbombo looks good in green

At this point, Sis is aware of what suits her body best. Shorts are a must for her gorgeous body, and colourful clothing makes her skin glow.

Brown even admitted to her love of fashion in the caption, writing:

"If loving fashion is an offence, I’m guilty. "

On Instagram, Brown shared the following snap:

4. Simple but beautiful

While Brown looks great in formal dresses and skirts, the stunner can also pull off a laid-back look. She likes wearing tight leggings and sneakers. It's a simple look, but it works so well on her.

Brown Mbombo set the timeline on fire with this snap on Instagram:

5. Blue Mbombo dressed in office wear

Brown shared a stunning photo of herself on social media, showcasing her flawless body. Mbombo was dressed elegantly in a slim pencil skirt that would be appropriate for any office setting.

The following stunning photo was shared by Brown Mbombo on Instagram:

Source: Briefly News