Zozibini Tunzi is easily one of the country’s most loved and most celebrated Miss South Africa’s to ever hold reign. She was also crowned Miss Universe 2019 and has become a much-loved public figure known for her beauty, brains and impact.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The beauty queen hails from Tsolo region of the Eastern Cape Province and just like any other girl, she loves dressing up and looking good no matter the occasion. Briefly News has compiled some of her most stunning African inspired looks that we just cannot help but stan!

Zozibini Tunzi has got a way of merging modern styles with cultural pieces in the most breathtaking of ways. Image: zozitunzi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

1. Zozi walking the stage for the last time as Miss Universe

First up, we have one of Zozi's most iconic looks as she graces the Miss Universe stage for the last time as the titleholder back in 2021.

She truly gave the carefully crafted back and white @biji_la_maison gown life. The beautiful neck and shoulder pieces mimic the Xhose traditional attire print - a fashionable way to pay homage to her culture.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

2. Looking dazzling in a African printed frock

Next up is our favourite girl looking absolutely breathtaking in a long mustard and maroon African printed dress.

Zozi shared a photo of herself in the beautiful piece on the last day of reign as Miss Universe 2019.

She captioned the post:

"Someone woke up to her last day of being the reigning Miss Universe! I'm feeling all sorts of emotions as we count the hours down❤. To answer the question...yes I'm standing on something I'm not this tall ."

3. A Xhosa babe at heart

In this snap, we see Zozi fully embracing her Xhosa tradition from head to in beautifully made ensemble by @totalconfusionfashion worn at a wedding.

From the headpiece to the beadwork, we're almost certain some of the wedding guests might have mistaken her for the bride!

4. Culture - but make it fashion

One thing we love about Zozi - she will make traditional print fabrics look modern! The next look is a perfect example of this when she rocked a printed two-piece outfit that complemented her physique beautifully.

5. A bright African queen

The last look is one of Zozi's most recent looks captured at an event in her hometown, Sidwadweni, Eastern Cape. The bright orange and colourful beaded earrings sit beautifully on her chocolate skin - this look was just made for her!

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi shares holiday pictures with fans while living her best life in Italy

In another story, Briefly News reported that Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi has been living her best life in Italy and has given fans an inside look into her travels.

The "forever Miss SA" posted pictures at different spots throughout the week. The elegant Zozi served holiday fashion, highlighting her statue and reminding her fans why she was a reigning Miss Universe Queen.

Zozi visited Rome and Positano on the Amalfi Coast, keeping onlookers curious about which location she'll pin next. TV presenter Minnie Dlamini jokingly commented on one of her pics:

"Definitely not jealous."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News