Beyoncé Knowles may be regarded as one of the greatest singers of our time, but she is also a fashion queen

The star has proved beyond any reasonable doubt that she is a fashion icon for never missing a look

Queen Bey's team has always made a great job of ensuring that she stays at the top of her fashion game

Beyoncè Knowles has been named among some of the best-dressed celebs in the world. Image: @beyonce.

Beyoncé Knowles has made a name for herself in the fashion and entertainment industry. The star has been named by various magazines as one of the best-dressed singers.

Briefly News looks at the times Queen Bey stole the show with her looks.

Mellow Yellow

Ordinary is a word that does not exist in Beyoncé's fashion vocabulary. The If I Were a Boy hitmaker recently turned heads in a bright yellow gown at the 2022 Oscars. According to Page Six, she completed the look with a $4K tennis ball-inspired clutch bag and matching heels.

Legs for days

We can all agree that the multi-Grammy-Awards winning star has got a body to die for. The stunner always shows a little skin leaving her fans drooling. Queen Bey had the BeyHive buzzing when she made a leggy display in a blue and white dress. Her white strappy heels completed the elegant look.

Denim on Denim

Noone rocks a casual look like the queen herself. the Obsessed star had her millions of Instagram fans taking notes when she pulled off a denim-on-denim look. The mother of three looked stylish in a denim mini skirt and a denim jacket. The chocker diamond necklace also stole the show.

Suited up

Queen Bey looked effortlessly chic in a green suit and white stilettos. She accessorised the look with white framed shades and a dramatic-looking necklace.

Animal Print

Animal print may be a thing of the past, but Beyoncé revived it. The stunner flaunted her famous curves in a body-hugging animal print dress. She added a dramatic feel to the look with matching gloves and a sparkly green glutch bag.

