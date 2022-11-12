Entertainer and model, Mimi, has proven that size does not matter when it comes to busting vibrant moves

In a video, the plus-size dancer exuded confidence sporting a colourful top over tight leggings while shaking her body

The clip, which garnered fewer reactions, gained comments from netizens who gushed over her looks and impressive dance moves

A beautiful entertainer and model, Mimi, has proven once again that size does not matter when it comes to flexing one's confidence and busting vibrant moves.

The fire dancer has gained admiration online thanks to the impressive skills she displayed while dancing to singer Mzbel's latest single titled Asibolanga.

Mimi exudes confidence

Mimi showed self-love and acceptance of her figure without saying it as she danced with grit and agility. She proved that she unapologetically loves herself in a TikTok video.

The plus-size dancer exuded confidence sporting a colourful top over tight leggings while shaking her body and beaming to the camera. While some netizens gushed over her looks, many drooled over her impressive moves after watching the footage.

Read some of the comments Briefly News compiled from the comment area.

How people gushed over her

User3991046951877 posted:

Wow, so amazing and sweet .

Douglas Mantis commented:

Please shake it well .

Makhudu Thupana posted:

That's nice.

DiasaXtra: Plus-size Lady Shakes the Internet with Hot Dance Moves

Relatedly, Briefly News previously reported that Mimi proved that not all plus-size people cannot maintain balance as she busts a move during the old hiplife performance night of DiasaXtra.

Mimi rocked the dance floor with her impressive dance steps as she stormed the stage on the night at Kasoa Galilea Market in the Central Region of Ghana to show off her talent.

The DiasaXtra show featuring plus-size performers challenges stereotypical views about what a dancer's body should look like.

