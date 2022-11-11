It has been a flaming hot week in Mzansi on the drama front. Matthew Booth's cheating sage was everywhere and still is, and Ngizwe Mchunu’s bottomless pit had people counting their calories.

Booth’s cheating drama and Ngizwe McHunu's feasting are just two stories that had Mzansi tripping this week. Image: Twitter and TikTok / Booth and Ngizwe McHunu

Source: Twitter

Briefly News gives you five of the juiciest stories from this week just in case you were too busy drinking champagne from the bottle, buying a new whip, baking a cheesecake for your side peace, overindulging or maybe you were busy getting hitched, who knows? We’ve got you covered, though. Enjoy!

Woman drinks champagne from the bottle, video has Mzansi peeps defeated: “Content will be the death of us”

A woman drank champagne from the bottle in a video that left Mzansi feeling defeated by the weirdness of it all.

@kulanicool shared the side-splitting clip showing the lady's friend being annoyed with her antics and reprimanding her for how she drank the liquor and her manners. The Twitter post left many speechless, littering the comment section with laughing emojis.

‘Bored’ man goes and bags himself a Beemer, Mzansi left salty: “Just say you bought your first car buddy”

A 'bored' man went to go bag himself a Beemer to alleviate his mood and left Mzansi peeps feeling salty.

@Bobbysambo is the gent that posted the snaps that made peeps put on their detective hats. Some peeps scrutinized the Twitter post and came to the conclusion that not all was as straightforward as it seemed.

Hebanna: More pics of Matthew Booth and alleged mistress shared online, Mzansi peeps dig deeper into drama

The Matthew Booth saga continues, with more snaps between him and his alleged mistress surfacing online. His wife, Sonia Booth, made sweeping allegations against him and his supposed affair partner on social media and provided a lot of info.

@waaah_no was the one who posted the pic on Twitter and gave extra detail about the incident that she and her friends witnessed. Sonia, Matthew's wife, revealed the couple's dirty laundry and shared how the famous football player had been cheating on her for a long time.

Video of Ngizwe Mchunu eating 4 plates of food at an event leaves Mzansi in awe

Another controversial video of the former Ukhozi radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu has emerged on social media. Mzansi peeps are not even surprised anymore.

This time, Ngizwe was spotted sitting and eating four plates of food all by himself at what looked like a traditional ceremony. The man can chow down!

Photos inside Tokyo Sexwale’s wedding to alleged gorgeous model bae leaves curious South Africans confused

Photos of SA politician Mosima Gabriel "Tokyo" Sexwale's wedding over the weekend have been circulating online.

Images shared by Twitter @Ms_Onesimo on Sunday show Sexwale dressed in a suit, hand in hand with a young and beautiful bride as they leave the wedding venue. The post also included photos of the supposed father of the bride walking the woman down the aisle and the vibey wedding reception.

