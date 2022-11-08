A woman drank champagne from the bottle in a video that left Mzansi feeling defeated by the weirdness of it all

The lady looked as if she came from a day out with her friend and had decided to have some more bubbly for the occasion

South African peeps were lost for words from the odd nature of it all and shared some funny memes about the situation

A woman drank some champagne straight from the bottle without expecting the fizz accompanying it.

Source: Twitter

@kulanicool shared the side-splitting clip showing the lady's friend being annoyed with her antics and reprimanding her for how she drank the liquor and her manners. The Twitter post left many speechless, littering the comment section with laughing emojis.

South Africa has quite a popular drinking culture. It would be odd to go through a weekend in the country without seeing a drop of alcohol anywhere. Peeps tend to enjoy it the best during groove; for many, it's not groove without alcohol.

The lady's passion for the bottle is shown after she fails to drink the liquor the first time but proceeds to take another swing at it. Peeps had a good laugh at the clip and served up fire memes. See the comments below:

@Zwaras1 said:

"Bo 'I don't drink cidar, I only drink champagne.' "

@Medicocre mentioned:

"They should stick to Savanah and Hunters Dry."

@richie_nhlapo shared:

" Abo mama kaEnzo ayyy "

@Yummy_Duzi posted:

@Nathan_mckason commented:

"Content will be the death of us "

@SitholeThemba6 said:

"Should we say barbaric wave or what .or first time she got sip shem "

@ayandamusa mentioned:

"Ned for content "

