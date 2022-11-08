Prisoned looked hella good when peeps saw two beautiful women on TikTok dressed as inmates

TikTok user Georgia Lewis and her friend filmed a TikTok in a prison cell, wearing jail uniforms, and it was fire

A lot of people took to the comment section, asking where this prison is as they are guilty, lol

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

While anyone in uniform is a site, seeing a good-looking person in a prison outfit can also be pleasing to the eye. Seeing two gorgeous women posing as inmates in a TikTok dance clip had some people sweating.

TikTok user Georgia Lewis and her friend had people sweating over their inmate TikTok clip. Image: TikTok / Georgia Lewis

Source: UGC

With Halloween having just passed, social media is crawling with clips of people dressed as strange. These women felt went all out, though, prison cell and all.

TikTok user Georgia Lewis shared the clip of her and a friend dancing in a prison cell, dressed as inmates. Not only are these women both flames, but they can also groove too!

“Even tik toking in jail”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users rethink doing time after watching the fire clip

These women really do make prison look good, even if it is just for show. Many people took to the comment section to express how appealing an inmate can be, lol.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Nicole Ann Lucero said:

“I’m like da*n nice hair and makeup for prison .”

@halakhazal75 said:

“Hahaha that’s not real prison that’s the bar that you can dress like that and smuggle drinks in.”

@Jenni Urbina Tapia said:

“Nah I been locked up lol this ain’t prison or jail ”

@Anastasia said:

“I'm going to prison.”

@Mariahlee29 said:

“Where is this?? I wanna go ”

@Stephanie WP said:

“Well you ladies are so good it is criminal ”

@Rachelclairellis said:

“Just criminal rock the orange lady's ”

Gorgeous SAPS officer shows side-by-side pictures, off duty vs on duty: Mzansi goes wild for woman in uniform

In related news, Briefly News reported that a South Africa Police Services (SAPS) officer showed Mzansi what she looked like in and out of uniform. The challenge has people showing that hard workers can clean up nicely.

Sometimes people do not know what you look like out of the working environment, and this cool challenge gives people the opportunity to do just that.

Twitter user @bassiemhl1, a police officer who Briefly News loves, shared her off-duty vs on-duty pictures. While she looks fierce in both, seeing a female serving as a SAPS officer is inspiring.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News