An inspiring and beautiful South Africa Police Services (SAPS) officer let Mzansi see what she looks like both in and out of uniform

Twitter user @bassiemhl1 shared her side-by-side pictures on social media, showing how fierce she can be

The post had many others inspired to show off their hustles with pride, there was even a female mechanic who stepped forward

A South Africa Police Services (SAPS) officer showed Mzansi what she looked like in and out of uniform. The challenge has people showing that hard workers can clean up nicely.

Sometimes people do not know what you look like out of the working environment, and this cool challenge gives people the opportunity to do just that.

Twitter user @bassiemhl1, a police officer who Briefly News loves, shared her off-duty vs on-duty pictures. While she looks fierce in both, seeing a female serving as a SAPS officer is inspiring.

Other Mzansi citizens shared their cool side-by-side pictures

The post had many taking to the comment section to share pictures of themselves at work and not. From female mechanics to people serving in the SA Army, the comments were flooded with awesome and inspiring posts.

Take a look:

@MaposaTasley shared:

@ThemthusaseGoC3 shared:

@MbuyaziNkosi shared:

@NoxyPretty shared:

@Rebzer_ shared:

@SETLAMORAGO shared:

