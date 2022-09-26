A gorgeous female SAPS officer set Twitter timelines on fire with a saucy picture of her dressed in uniform

Twitter user @bassiemhl1 showed off her uniform with pride, letting her people know that she is a police officer

While many clapped for her bravery, thirsty Mzansi men flocked to the comment section to plead guilty

While men in uniform are a delight, nothing beats a fierce female in uniform. One gorgeous South African Police Service (SAPS) officer set timelines alight with a spicy snap of her on duty.

Twitter user @bassiemhl1 is a female SAPS officer who had men drooling on social media. Image: Twitter / @bassiemhl1

Mzansi women have proven that they are capable, fierce and willing. Being a police officer requires fearless dedication; this woman is that and much more.

Twitter user @bassiemhl1 shared a picture of her looking all kinds of powerful in her SAPS uniform. Sis told her followers that she is a police officer and proud of it.

“So people have been asking what I do.... Well this is what I do.... ”

Thirsty men swarm the comment section, shooting their shot

While getting arrested is not everyone’s ideal fun time, getting arrested by a fire babe like this might just make doing time worth it, lol. Men were on this honey like white on rice. Aside from the flirting, they also had a lot of respect for what she dies, it is not easy.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Boitshepo901 said:

“As a Zama Zama I will surrender to you, madam ”

@jaybug1313 said:

“I did it, come ”

@Tshepo11834355 said:

“I always wanted to get married to a SAPS yazi ”

@Dinizulu5 said:

“I have never wanted to be shot like I do now. Two bulletsnyana with that big gun you can heal me.”

@krugersville said:

@kabelodick said:

SA bust over hot police officers claiming to be sap: They can see their feet past their stomach, not SAPS

In related news, Briefly News reported that while law enforcement should be respected and honoured, it is no secret that the South African Police Service is often a hot joke in Mzansi. So, when peeps saw a video of good-looking police claiming to be from SA, they had a cracker of a laugh.

If you are from Mzansi, then you’ll never forget the famous “stomach in, chest out,” which says it all for our police force.

TikTok user Ismail khan shared a clip showing a group of fit and fire police officers walking and tagged it with “South Africa police.” My guy, have you seen a SAPS member?!

