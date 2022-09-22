Not for a single second were the people of Mzansi believing that the police in this clip were from South Africa

TikTok user Ismail khan shared a clip showing a group of fit and fire police officers, claiming they are from SA

Mzansi citizens quickly shut the man down, highlighting all the hilarious differences between SAPS and the police in the clip

While law enforcement should be respected and honoured, it is no secret that the South African Police Service is often a hot joke in Mzansi. So, when peeps saw a video of good-looking police claiming to be from SA, they had a cracker of a laugh.

Mzansi citizens laughed at a man who though a bunch of fit police officers were from SA. Image: Getty Images

If you are from Mzansi, then you’ll never forget the famous “stomach in, chest out,” which says it all for our police force.

TikTok user Ismail khan shared a clip showing a group of fit and fire police officers walking and tagged it with “South Africa police.” My guy, have you seen a SAPS member?!

The people of Mzansi could not control the laughter

Not for a single second did any Mansi citizen believe that these were SA police. People quickly flooded the comment section with hilarious messages outlining the defence between what is seen in the clip and what our police actually look like. There was zero chill!

Take a look at some of the hilariously accurate comments:

@Zayaan said:

“Jirre I must be in the wrong police in South Africa our ladies can't walk like that or even carry all that gear...”

@Itu Itu Kelly said:

“ that means I'm not in South Africa.”

@Nadia van den Berg said:

“When you from South Africa and immediately check the comments to see what hilarious things people from your country have to say about this ”

@HarrySubrayal said:

“In South Africa they have not been able to see their toes for years.”

@Rassie Erasmus said:

“I am a SAPS officer... and I can tell you that your sources are wrong here”

@Robyn said:

“Not the South Africa I live in is the South Africa that went to school at Woolies.”

Hilarious video of man calling Cyril Ramaphosa out for not contacting the SAPS when he got robbed defeats SA

In related news, Briefly News reported that Uncle Cyril has been accused of some shady things that have changed some people’s opinion of him. However, one man has expressed how this situation has brought him closer to President Ramaphosa as he now gets to see him on a somewhat equal level. His speech is hilarious!

It is no secret that the SAPS are not always reliable and that many Mzansi citizens do not even bother contacting them in a crisis. This is just one point the man had that made him feel closer to Uncle Cyril.

Twitter user @mmodiba10 shared a comical clip of a man expressing his closeness to our president since the news that he allegedly got robbed of $4 million. The man claims that Ramaphosa’s decision not to notify law enforcement about the matter is a classic South African move, and hearing so has filled him with pride.

