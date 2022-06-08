A hilarious Mzansi citizen recorded a clip in which he claimed to be closer to Cyril Ramaphosa since the criminal allegations came to light

The man claims that Ramaphosa not contacting the SAPS was a proudly South African move that comes with justification

The people of Mzansi were screaming after watching the clip and set the comment section on fire with laughter

Uncle Cyril has been accused of some shady things that have changed some people’s opinion of him. However, there is one man who has expressed how this situation has brought him closer to President Ramaphosa as he now gets to see him on a somewhat equal level. His speech is hilarious!

It is no secret that the SAPS are not always reliable and that many Mzansi citizens do not even bother to contact them in a time of crisis. This is just one point the man had that made him feel closer to Uncle Cyril.

Twitter user @mmodiba10 shared a comical clip of a man expressing his closeness to our president since the news that he allegedly got robbed of $4 million. The man claims that Ramaphosa’s decision not to notify law enforcement about the matter is a classic South African move and hearing so has filled him with pride.

The man goes on to explain how ‘rich uncle’ Cyril clearly knows the slackness of the SAPS and that no one can really blame him for dealing with the matter privately, LOL. His comments are ON POINT!

“South Africans do not deserve the internet ”

The clip leaves the people of Mzansi defeated and shedding tears of laughter in the comment section

This man deserves an award for comical accuracy! The points he busted held so much truth and relevance that some started to question the way they had initially felt when hearing the allegations made against good old Uncle Cyril.

Take a look at some of the funny comments:

@BLACMYSTORY said:

“A perfect Mbongi/praise singer for our president. This guy deserves a tender and a Bell's to work next to the Ramaphosa.”

@choene78 said:

“ Talent right there. His humour on another level. SA is alive with possibilities.”

@shelemsa could not breathe:

@BornInAzania was choking:

Namibian president denies any wrongdoing by arresting suspects who burglarised Cyril Ramaphosa's farm

In related news, Briefly News reported that Namibian President Hage Geingob has spoken up about the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm in Limpopo following multiple reports that there was a conclusion to hide the crime from the public.

It was recently revealed that some of the suspects who were involved in the crime were Namibian nationals and a portion of the money was transferred from a South African bank to a Nambian one. The rest of the money is said to have been physically smuggled into Namibia by the robbers.

