Namibian President Hage Geingob has now broken his silence in relation to the robbery that took place at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm

Geingbob was roped into the saga following reports that some of the suspects involved in the crime were Namibian nationals

The Namibian president has denied any wrongdoing by helping catch the criminals and sending them back to SA where the crime was committed

WINDHOEK - Namibian President Hage Geingob has spoken up about the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm in Limpopo following multiple reports that there was a conclusion to hide the crime from the public.

It was recently revealed that some of the suspects who were involved in the crime were Namibian nationals and a portion of the money was transferred from a South African bank to a Nambian one. The rest of the money is said to have been physically smuggled into Namibia by the robbers.

Namibian President Hage Geingob says he did nothing wrong by catching the criminals that robbed President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Source: Getty Images

There have been allegations that Ramaphosa sought assistance from Geingob to capture the suspects in Namibia and the Namibian president says there is no wrongdoing on his side, according to SABC News.

Geingob says that he has been in contact with at least 14 heads of state since he took up office, including Ramaphosa. He also explained that they normally call each other without going through other channels such as secretariats.

The Namibian president says he is unsure how he may have done anyone a favour considering that a crime happened and there should be a criminal case.

"It’s a criminal case, people came here, some were here illegally and arrested back to South Africa. I don’t know how I have done anybody a favour,” said Geingob.

It has been alleged that more than R1.2 billion was stolen from Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game reserve. The president has been accused of money laundering for having so much money, in foreign currencies on his property.

The former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser has lodged a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa and claims that Ramaphosa was involved in the concealment of the crime and defeating the ends of justice, reports News24.

