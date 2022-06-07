DA Leader John Steenhuisen wants the truth behind the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm

He questioned if the president has no faith in the police and claimed Ramaphosa failed to report the crime to SAPS

The 2019/20 SAPS annual report also indicates that there were no security breaches at the president’s residences

LIMPOPO - Leader of the Democratic Alliance John Steenhuisen said President Cyril Ramaphosa should stop hiding behind a smokescreen and should tell citizens the truth behind the robbery at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

A criminal complaint was laid against Ramaphosa and many South Africans are calling for him to step down while the matter is investigated. Steenhuisen said the president’s credibility has taken a huge knock.

DA leader John Steenhuisen has called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to come clean about the farm robbery. Image: Wikus de Wet/AFP & Mike Hutchings/Pool

The DA leader said there are too many questions left unanswered around the handling of the robbery. He claims that Ramaphosa failed to report the crime to the South African Police Service, SABC News reported.

Steenhuisen questioned if the president has no faith in the police or what was his reason for not reporting the matter to the police. He also asked if Ramaphosa paid off the suspects and witnesses for their silence in the matter and if he used his position as head of state and state resources for his own private business and his private investigation.

An omission on the SAPS annual report also indicates that police were not notified of the robbery at the farm. The 2019/20 SAPS annual report states that there were no security breaches at the president’s residences throughout the country while SAPS was on protection duties, the Daily Maverick reported.

SA reacts to Steenhuisen’s statements

Netizens weighed in on the details surrounding the robbery at his farm and are calling for the matter to be investigated:

Tshepo Fonkwe said:

“President Ramaphosa has no choice but to respect ANC resolution he's been applying to other comrades who step aside pending their investigation. He must also step aside while the investigation carries on. It's absolutely embarrassing at this time a sitting president step aside while being investigated. What the world is going to think of SA?”

Zakhele Petse posted:

“It is high time he's given a taste of his own medicine. Prosecuting authority must do its own work and the seating President must step aside.”

Andy Andries commented:

“Steenhuisen is just wasting his time and energy, because even if Ramaphosa comes clean the other corrupt Cadre will take the position, so just leave Cyril alone, at least we're used to his lies now.”

Zola Mzolisto Nhlangulela said:

“Mafia thug has been exposed. There is a lot South Africa is not yet aware of about this man.”

Sitembiso Sicengu wrote:

“If there is something contrary to the law, he must appear before the court. Necessary processes should be followed. He is not above the law.”

Luvuyo Amkhitha Jeje added:

“The president is going nowhere till found guilty of these allegations. This plot will not prosper against the president.”

Lesego Mosito commented:

“Million dollars in cash inside the couch of the president’s seating room inside his house his farm, he must step aside.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa volunteers to approach ANC Integrity Commission over farm robbery allegations

