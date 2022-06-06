The United Democratic Movement Leader Bantu Holomisa wants parliament to investigate the robbery at the president's farm

Holomisa believes that President Cyril Ramaphosa should go on sabbatical leave because the allegations are “greatly destructive”

Ramaphosa remains adamant that he is innocent and his integrity as a leader will never allow him to steal from taxpayers

JOHANNESBURG - The Leader of United Democratic Movement Bantu Holomisa believes that President Cyril Ramaphosa should go on sabbatical leave while parliament investigates the robbery at his farm.

Holomisa wrote to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and said the allegations are “greatly destructive” especially since Ramaphosa has acted as the champion of good governance.

The UDM Leader Bantu Holomisa calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to take a sabbatical leave. Image: Maja Hitij/Getty Images & Gulshan Khan/AFP

Source: Getty Images

He suggested that an acting president should be introduced while Ramaphosa takes a sabbatical leave. Holomisa said parliament has a constitutional responsibility to conduct an oversight investigation into the allegations of former State Security Agency (SSA) boss Arthur Fraser. The UDM leader also suggested that two or three retired Constitutional Court judges and their findings could be handed over to the National Prosecuting Authority, TimesLIVE reported.

The investigation will include determining if the SA Revenue Service and the SA Reserve Bank had knowledge of the robbery. Holomisa said the country has listened to both versions of the events which need to be tested by a relevant, competent, and unbiased body. According to SowetanLIVE, Ramaphosa remains adamant that he is innocent and has never stolen money from anyone. He added that his integrity as a leader will never allow him to steal from taxpayers.

SA reacts to the farm robbery

South Africans have different opinions on the matter with some people saying that Ramaphosa should step aside while others questioning why Fraser did not disclose the information sooner:

Da Kay said:

“Fine, let them investigate. After that, Fraser must tell us he kept quiet for such a long time about this robbery only to reveal it now. Why did he keep quiet all along?”

Sibongiseni Gidagida Ntsele wrote:

“But how many high profiles keep millions in their homes, at least if it was taxpayers money I would concur with the sentiment but since it was his money and I know for a fact he is not the only one keeping such an amount parliament should focus on making our laws bite!”

Garth Berry commented:

“I think it has to be investigated properly. No one is above the rule, even the guy who is the last hope of reform.”

Mkhize Mfihlo posted:

“He needs to Step Aside, as he said that once you're charged with cases and your case is in court, so he must lead as an example.”

Nick Ramalamula

“The problem is most stupid people like holomisa don’t understand how game reserves operate.”

Magoshu Selala added:

“They must probe Fraser because he was the security cluster boss at that time & decided to keep quiet.”

Deputy State Security Agency Zizi Kodwa says Ramaphosa farm theft is under investigation, SA weighs in

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa does not believe that there was any indication of lawlessness reflected during the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm. He was speaking at an African National Congress (ANC) policy discussion meeting in Cape Town when he made the comments. Kodwa said that the matter is under investigation and that people should let it run its course. Ramaphosa was allegedly robbed of R1.24 billion at his farm two years ago.

A criminal complaint was laid against the president by former State Security Director General Arthur Fraser, who accused him of money laundering, acting in contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and corruption. According to SABC News, Ramaphosa maintained his innocence and said the money was from the sale of animals.

