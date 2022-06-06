Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa said the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm is under investigation

Kodwa said he does not believe that there was any indication of Ramaphosa's lawlessness reflected during the robbery

Ramaphosa is accused of money laundering, acting in contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and corruption

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa does not believe that there was any indication of lawlessness reflected during the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm. He was speaking at an African National Congress (ANC) policy discussion meeting in Cape Town when he made the comments.

Kodwa said that the matter is under investigation and that people should let it run its course. Ramaphosa was allegedly robbed of R1.24 billion at his farm two years ago.

Deputy State Security Agency Zizi Kodwa says that the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm is under investigation. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg & ER Lombard/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

A criminal complaint was laid against the president by former State Security Director General Arthur Fraser, who accused him of money laundering, acting in contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and corruption. According to SABC News, Ramaphosa maintained his innocence and said the money was from the sale of animals.

Kodwa said he does not want to run a parallel commentary around the robbery. The Presidential Protection Unit head Major General Wally Rhoode is also accused of covering up the robbery.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In an affidavit from Fraser that was seen by IOL, an undisclosed amount of money was concealed in the furniture in the main farmhouse. He also alleged that Ramaphosa and Rhoode paid off those involved in the robbery.

South Africans react to the incident

Social media users are convinced that there is something dodgy about the robbery incident and are calling for the matter to be investigated independently:

Tshepo Fonkwe said:

“Independent investigation must be launched, and parliament must take the lead, especially where the opposition will be satisfied with the investigation.”

Themba Wakwa Mhlongo posted:

“What is the maximum limit of hard cash you can keep in your house? Maybe that's why he didn't want this reported to the police.”

Kgota Omone wrote:

“Investigated by whom? You are a dodgy character like you no how can investigate a dodgy character like Ramaphosa same WhatsApp group.”

Joseph Sichazi Sikasula commented:

“Fraser is a dishonest man what took him so long to reveal. Fraser should be declared an enemy of the State all SSA State Security Operatives should be barred from communicating with him or his associates.”

Mthembeni Mthethwa stated:

“What about the resolution of step aside from any member who is implicated with breaking the law is gone apply concerning this matter.”

Adolph Moroana added:

“Kodwa Zizi why are you investigating now? I hope you are not sacked for that.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa could face probes by SARS and Reserve Bank after millions were stolen from farm

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported more reports into the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Limpopo game reserve seem to indicate that there is more to the story than what the president is telling the country. An investigative journalism group, AmaBhungane, recently conducted a probe into the matter and indicated that the theft could be linked to a Nambian group.

According to SABC News, in 2020, the suspects who broke into Ramaphosa's farm were apprehended by the Namibian authorities, however, they were pressured to let them go by South African intelligence back channels.

Source: Briefly News