The robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa's game reserve indicates that there was information hidden from the general public

AmaBhugane revealed recently that the group allegedly involved in the robbery had ties to Namibia

South Africans are not happy about the allegations against the president and find the accusations disturbing

JOHANNESBURG - More reports into the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Limpopo game reserve seem to indicate that there is more to the story than what the president is telling the country.

An investigative journalism group, AmaBhungane, recently conducted a probe into the matter and indicated that the theft could be linked to a Nambian group.

President Cyril Ramaphosa could be under investigation after millions were stolen from his Limpopo game reserve in 2020. Images: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg & GCIS/Flickr

According to SABC News, in 2020, the suspects who broke into Ramaphosa's farm were apprehended by the Namibian authorities, however, they were pressured to let them go by South African intelligence back channels.

There seems to be evidence indicating that $6 million (R92 million) were transferred from a South African bank into a Namibian bank account. There is also evidence that the rest of the money was smuggled into Nambia physically.

Initial reports previously indicated that four million dollars were stolen from Ramaphosa's game reserve, however, it has now been stated that approximately R1.92 billion was actually stolen.

The news was broken by former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser, who laid a criminal complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa for defeating the ends of justice, money laundering and kidnapping.

According to Mail & Guardian, Ramaphosa is now being investigated by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and the Reserve Bank.

South Africans react to the Ramaphosa robbery scandal

With more news coming out about what happened at Ramaphosa's game reserve in 2020, South Africans feel uneasy about the accusations levelled against the president. Some people feel allegations are scary and they don't want an alleged criminal for president.

Here are some comments:

@Jed38111039 said:

"This is scary ⁦@goolammv, the real amount is actually R1.2 billion, not R60 million? We harboured a criminal and thought he is a president."

@NtokozoZN2 said:

"Besides the political noise, even if one tries to be objective, this Cyril Ramaphosa saga is so confusing, does the president of SA have their own SAPS and customs unit and if the farm is a so-called private matter, why did he use presidential resources to solve the crime?"

@AdditionSpice said:

"The focus is too much on the second crime. The focus should be on the first crime. How did this money get there? What was that amount of money doing there in hard cash?"

President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Arthur Fraser's allegations, confirms a robbery took place

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphossa has responded to the allegations made by the former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser about covering up a serious crime.

In a statement issued by the Presidency, Ramaphosa says there are no merits to the charges Fraser wants to bring against him. The president's office noted that Ramaphosa was made aware of the allegations against him through the media.

In a series of tweets, the presidency confirmed that a robbery did take place on the Ramaphosa's property in Limpopo as Fraser stated, however, he was at African Union Summit in Addis Ababa at the time.

Source: Briefly News