President Cyril Ramaphosa could soon face criminal charges after former State Security Agency head Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against him

Fraser alleges that Ramaphosa covered up a crime in which people were robbed and kidnapped at his Limpopo lodge in 2020

Some South Africans think the criminal complaint against Ramaphosa was not a smart move, while others are wondering if Ramaphosa will step aside as ANC President

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service has confirmed that former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday, 1 June.

Fraser has accused the sitting president of money laundering, theft, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser alleges that President Cyril Ramaphosa was involved in the concealment of a crime. Images: @ComradeMDU/Twitter & Gulshan Khan/AFP

Source: Getty Images

In a statement issued by Fraser, he claimed that the incident took place at Ramaphosa's Limpopo game reserve and there is video footage and other evidence that will verify that the occupants at the lodge were kidnapped in February 2020, reports News24.

Fraser alleges that $4 million dollars (R62 million) was stolen and the occupants were kidnapped and interrogated.

Fraser further alleged that Ramaphosa covered up the incident and concealed it from the police and the South African Revenue Service (SARS), and also paid the criminals to maintain their silence.

According to IOL, Fraser opened the case at the Rosebank Police Station in Johannesburg and has submitted photographs, bank accounts and names, along with video footage as evidence. Fraser also claimed that the criminals had been working with Ramaphosa's domestic worker.

South Africans react

South Africans are shocked about the allegations being made against the president. Some people think this is all a ploy by the ANC's RET faction and the charges will go nowhere. Others who are not supporters of Ramaphosa think more scandals will come up.

Here are some comments:

@Malakoaneelvis said:

"Once they start laying charges and being on steroids, you must know something is loading, RET forces are so predictable. A man of Fraser's qualifications must know better."

@DarlingMasa said:

"Police still have to investigate the truthfulness of this criminal complaint it can't be a charge until the NPA decides to charge Cyril or how do you define a charge, haai, Twitter people."

@kabelodick said:

"That's why Malema said RET gang are not really that smart, seriously Arthur Fraser was a spy boss, he really can't find anything to pin Ramaphosa with? Nothing in Glencore or any of his old deals? These charges are lame and pathetic for someone who led our intelligence "

@vusumuzikhoza said:

"Manje when is @CyrilRamaphosa stepping aside in light of the criminal charges laid by Arthur Fraser. Any updates? @ramalokot"

