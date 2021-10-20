South Africans seem to be at odds with Arthur Fraser's objection to Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's nomination as the next Chief Justice

Fraser, who is the former National Commissioner of Correctional Services, says Zondo lacks the integrity to occupy the office of the Chief Justice

Fraser is upset that Zondo did not give him a chance to state his case at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry

JOHANNESBURG - Arthur Fraser, the former National Commissioner of Correctional Services, has opposed Raymond Zondo's nomination to be the next Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court.

Fraser raised his objection to the nomination in a letter written to former judge, Navi Pillay, who currently chairs the panel that will be shortlisting candidates for President Cyril Ramaphosa to pick for the vacancy.

Arthur Fraser says Raymond Zondo does not have the capabilities to run the office of the Chief Justice. Images: Veli Nhlapo & @ComradeMDU/Twitter

Fraser based his objection on Zondo's term as the chair of the State Capture Commission, highlighting that Zondo shows a lack of the necessary judicial independence.

He also added that Zondo does not adhere to the judicial oath and does not have the integrity to run the office of the Chief Justice, according to IOL.

Fraser also highlighted that Zondo, who is the current acting Chief Justice failed to give him the opportunity to testify in front of the Zondo commission despite making requests on multiple occasions.

Fraser's name had come up during the Zondo commission and he stated that he only wanted an opportunity to plead his case against the allegations, against him, according to News24. To Fraser, an independent-minded judge would not have acted in the way Zondo did.

South Africans share their thoughts on Fraser's objections to Zondo

Some people on social media seemed to agree with Fraser that Zondo acted improperly by denying him an opportunity while others are still questioning Fraser's decision to award former President Jacob Zuma medical parole.

Here's what they had to say:

@Lizmoh3 said:

"I fully agree with Fraser, why did Zondo deny Fraser the opportunity to cross-question witnesses that implicated him & submit his side of the story."

@MbangiXman said:

"This man took a decision to release former president Zuma against the recommendation of the parole board, I'm sure he knows very well that his personal views may not really matter."

@AlwaysIz1 said:

"Fraser sounds too emotional though."

@reketla_m said:

"Fraser MUST have some beef with Zondo because Msholozi and he knows that recommendations from the commission are going to strip them of the fake statuses they bestowed upon themselves. Has he not scratched Msholozi's back by enough by releasing him from the 15 months jail stint?"

@Khakhau2 said:

"Raymond Zondo, Thuli Madonsela are both the right persons for the job for the country..Fraser must be afraid of something that might bite him.."

@zeddarcee said:

"Such a suggestion from a tainted and disgraced person is bound to carry some weight, especially as it covers such a wide range of alleged misdeeds and inadequacies. Not."

@bboy_zoid said:

"Zondo should go be a judge on a reality TV, his shown himself quite adept at running a high drama show were everyone gets to go home safe in the knowledge that they'll never face any conciquences nor loose any money over it. R1bn, 3yrs, not a cent recovered, 1000% Ngozi sesh!"

@Cooltheplanet07 said:

"Clearly this one is still under the Zuma spell and is worried about all the shenanigans if Zondo is appointed as CJ."

Mzansi wants to know why Arthur Fraser released Zuma on medical parole, overriding parole board

Briefly News previously reported that Arthur Fraser, the National Commissioner of Correctional Services, finally explained what compelled him to release former President Jacob Zuma on medical parole in an interview on SABC on Wednesday evening.

In his words, Fraser stated that Zuma's medical parole was not approved by the Medical Parole Advisory Board because they stated that his medical status was stable.

Fraser however, made then decided to review the board's decision and then used his discretion to release Zuma, according to News24.

Fraser stated that Zuma had always made the fact he suffered from comorbidities known from the beginning. He explained that after Zuma's initially medical assessment, his frail health became apparent.

