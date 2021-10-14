Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo sent farewell messages to two leading South African representatives of the law

Judge Sisi Khampepe and Justice Chris Jafta retired on Monday, 11 October, and were treated to kind words about their influential careers

Both Khampepe and Jafta played instrumental roles in the Constitutional Court and upheld the rule of law

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had nothing but admiration for Judge Sisi Khampepe and Justice Chris Jafta, who both retired on Monday, 11 October.

Zondo has nothing but praise for the leading justices who have retired. Image: Raymond Zondo/UGC

Source: UGC

Khampepe will be missed

In an article published by TimesLive, Zondo praised Khampepe for using her influence to help women, children and others from vulnerable backgrounds. He added:

“She will also be remembered for her judicial bravery and unfailing fidelity to the rule of law. Her last two well-known judgements related to the work of the state capture commission of inquiry and strengthened the rule of law and the principle of equality before the law."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Zondo ended his speech to Khampepe by saying she has led with grace, kindness and diligence and she will be terribly missed.

The retired judge had a stellar 40-year career and her most recent highlight involved reading out the Constitutional Court judgement that sentenced Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail.

All the best to Jafta

Chris Jafta, who retired after 12 years as ConCourt justice, also received a farewell speech from the acting chief justice. Zondo thanked Jafta for his contribution towards developing the country's law, for his services in the different courts and for his promotion and protection of an independent of the judiciary.

He ended his speech by wishing the retired Justice everything of the best.

State Capture Inquiry: President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks about Zuma and corruption at Zondo Commission

In other news, Briefly News reported on President Cyril Ramaphosa expressing at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry that he would have lost his job had he been head-on confrontational about state capture allegations with former President Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa noted that while he may have publicly spoken out against some of Zuma's decisions in the past such as firing Minister Pravin Gordhan, he was limited in how confrontational he could be because he believes that Zuma would have fired him, according to SowetanLIVE.

“A more confrontational approach would most likely have led to my removal from office," said Ramaphosa.

Source: Briefly.co.za