South African cricket fans couldn't contain their emotions after watching their beloved Proteas make history by winning the World Test Championship at Lord's, and their heartfelt celebrations have melted hearts worldwide.

Australian cricket superfan @jakejeakings, who regularly posts cricket content, decided to capture the raw emotions of South African supporters right outside the stadium after the match finished on the 14th of June.

The video shows the content creator standing on the pavement interviewing ecstatic SA fans who had just witnessed their team's incredible five-wicket victory over Australia.

What started as simple interviews quickly turned into an emotional celebration as fans couldn't help but burst into song for their cricket heroes.

Fans celebrate through song

The footage captures the pure joy of supporters who had waited decades for this moment. One South African fan began singing a tribute song for the players, and soon other groups joined in with their melodies dedicated to the team. The emotional highlight came when fans started singing specifically for Temba Bavuma, the captain who had led his team to this historic triumph.

Even cricket fans from other countries were moved by South Africa's performance. When @jakejeakings interviewed a non-South African supporter, the man acknowledged that it was time for South Africa to make their mark and declared it was the end of an era for other teams, as it was now South Africa's moment to take the title.

The celebrations showed how much this victory meant to South African cricket fans, both those who had travelled to London and cricket lovers around the world. The singing also showed the deep emotional connection between the fans and their team, especially after years of heartbreak and near misses in major tournaments.

South Africa's triumph was made even more special by Aiden Markram's magnificent 136 in the second innings, which anchored the run chase and guided his team to within touching distance of victory. The win ended a 25-year drought for South African cricket and marked their first-ever ICC World Test Championship title, making the fan celebrations even more meaningful.

Social media celebrates with Proteas

The heartwarming video of fan reactions resonated with cricket lovers everywhere, with many joining in the celebrations online.

@NokwethabaN joked:

"We become nonsense once we win..."

@Lungelo.n admitted:

"I'm Australian, but I think we must focus on other things and leave sports to South Africa, who are we to defeat the mighty South Africa."

@Jabu Xaba chanted:

"Ohhh Temba Bavuma, ohhh Temba Bavuma, ohhh Temba Bavuma!"

@aka_nhiti laughed:

"If there's one thing about us! We are terrible winners 😂🥰😂"

@Arjun negi ✅ 👑 congratulated:

"Congratulations South Africa 🇿🇦 very happy for you from India 🇮🇳"

