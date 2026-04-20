In a TikTok video, people saw foreigners exploring South Africa, but in an unexpected area

South Africans shared their reactions to people treating a township's informal settlement as a tourist attraction

People discussed the group's curiosity about South African low-income areas after observing their reactions

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A video on TikTok shows online users that people from different countries are interested in South Africa's townships. People were raving after watching foreigners visiting an informal township.

Foreigners exploring informal settlements in townships sparked a debate. Image: @imzutours

Source: TikTok

The video shared on 19 March 2026 was a hit as the people decided to venture into South Africa's least touristy areas. Online users shared their thoughts after seeing the foreigners who were curious about the low-income areas in South Africa.

A TikTok video by @imzutours showed people that a man was starting to take tourists on a tour to informal settlements. Other clips showed the group of people getting a good idea of how the shacks are built. One of them was happy to swing a hammer onto the informal shelter. In another clip, they were posing in front of someone's shack. Watch the videos below:

SA divided over foreigners touring informal settlement

Many people thought that the video of the foreigners exploring an informal settlement was questionable. Viewers debated whether or not it was ethical. Read the comments below:

South Africans in informal settlements due to homelessness. Image: Tom Fisk

Source: UGC

umabhena said:

"This is mockery, believe me, guys."

Asdtr Rta commented:

"Not sure what people are mad about lol, or want to get mad about. I'm literally South African, and I would love to walk through the township and just see how people live. It would be so interesting. I've never walked through townships ever."

CODM PestControllSA was not pleased:

"Coming to see what progress has been made after 30 years."

Lion King was outraged:

"What is wrong with the mindset of people? We are all human, and therefore I see nothing wrong. They could be visiting someone or just want to see how others are living, maybe they come to assist. The point is they are allowed and not doing anything wrong. Some of the best people in the world live in these places, so just because you can't afford a big house doesn't make you a criminal. It's places like this where you will be humbled."

Palesa Tladi wondered:

"Why ?? is poverty now site ya tourist? Please tell me what's going on?"

🇻🇦Hope🍓 added:

"Why are people suffering a tourist attraction 💔"

Storm shared:

"Did bro just wipe his jacket just because it touched the wall 😭"

Bhala kaDududu 🤴🏿🇿🇦 was upset by the optics:

"Quickly summarise this before I get mad 😩"

Other Briefly News stories about tourists

Online users thought it was hilarious after an American went to Spur and ordered all the wrong things, according to viewers.

South Africans were divided after seeing the order that a UK woman put in for her first time eating at Chicken Licken.

People were thoroughly amused by an American who decided to have a taste of some South African snacks.

Source: Briefly News