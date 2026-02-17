An American visiting the country tried Chicken Licken in South Africa for the first time and ordered a Soul Sister meal

He wasn’t impressed with the fries or the chicken, rating it low compared to some of the other restaurants he has tried in the country

Social media users suggested asking locals for the menu’s top picks next time, so he can get the best from the fast food restaurant

An American visitor experienced South Africa’s famous Chicken Licken for the very first time, and not everything went as expected. While he tried the popular Soul Sister meal, the fries and chicken didn’t impress him, leaving viewers amused. Social media users quickly jumped in with tips and local favourites, making his first taste test even more memorable.

The picture on the left showed the American hlding a piece of fried chicken. Image: @rileybeckman

Source: TikTok

An American tourist, Riley Beckman, decided to try Chicken Licken for the first time while visiting South Africa. TikTok user @rileybeckman posted the video on 16 February 2026 in Cape Town. He went straight for the Soul Sister meal with a bottle of water, curious to see what the hype was all about.

After tasting the food, Riley shared his honest thoughts. While he enjoyed the overall experience, he wasn’t impressed with the fries or the chicken, which he described as tough. Despite his critiques, Riley ranked the restaurant among the places he has tried in South Africa. On his list, Chicken Licken came in at number eight, showing that while it’s beloved locally, first impressions can differ for tourists.

Tourist’s honest review gets SA talking

Mzansi social media users were quick to offer advice, telling him that there are better menu options and local favourites he could try next time. They encouraged him to ask locals for recommendations to get the true Chicken Licken experience.

The video by user @rileybeckman went viral, with viewers amused by his candid review. Many South Africans appreciated his honest take, and the discussion reminded everyone that trying local food can be a fun and unpredictable adventure.

The screenshot on the left showed the US tourist visiting Chicken Licken. Image: @rileybeckman

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

Sunshine wrote:

“Get wings and add the Soul Fire sauce; it helps with the saltiness.”

Hloni_911 wrote:

“I think you need to take someone with you when you go out to buy, so that they can show you what to order and what to add when eating. 🤟🏽”

JACQUIE wrote:

“Wings with the sauce, that’s what makes Chicken Licken to be licken.”

Slindo Gumede wrote:

“You bought the wrong product. Buy wings and sprinkle some Chicken Licken salt on those chips.”

MrsPortiaNdlovu wrote:

“You never eat Chicken Licken sober, plus you ordered the wrong thing.”

voovuh wrote:

“Yaz, I knew you'd go there and order beef. Chicken Licken is known for its wings. There’s also a special seasoning for the chips. 😭 You’re just stressing me out.”

Life with Training Wheels wrote:

“You keep ordering the wrong things. Next time, please go to the counter and ask them for the most popular items. Your entire list will change. 🤣”

XoliM_.99 🇿🇦 wrote:

“Chicken Licken is our babalas meal, amazing when tipsy... After groove... You didn’t season the chips; add the magic sauce. You need to be taught how to eat the meals.”

Sihle wrote:

“How do you always get the orders wrong? 😭💀”

Check out the TikTok video below:

