A South African man shared a food review that was a viral hit as he tasted cuisine from a different country

The TikTokker shared a video of his honest thoughts on various Nigerian traditional dishes

Online users were divided by the man's reaction after tasting various foods for the first time

A man shared his honest thoughts on Nigerian food after trying it for the first time in a TikTok video. Image: @kahmoh_mofana13

Source: TikTok

Nigerian food became the topic of discussion after a man tried it in a TikTok video. Online users shared their thoughts on the TikTokker's Nigerian food review.

In a TikTok video shared by @kahmoh_mofana13, he was trying Nigerian food. The food reviewer tasted fufu and okra. Fufu is made from pounded yams. The soup was a stew with beef pieces cooked in okra, giving it its slimy texture. The man had his first taste and did not seem impressed by the combination of fufu and egusi soup. He said:

"It's hot, I am not sure what I am eating...I tried, but it's a zero from me."

Nigeria's staple food is fufu, a type of pounded yam. Image: AFP Photo

Source: Getty Images

South Africans divided over Nigerian food

Some people felt that the TikTokker's reaction to tasting the Nigerian food for the first time was disrespectful. Others argued that the man was being honest about the food. Watch the video of the man tasting the Nigerian food below:

the_haitistic_kingdom said:

"I think I would tolerate this cause in MP, we have something we call igusha, it has a slimy effect too. But I’m not sure about mixing it with meat."



Bayabonga said:

"Niyamdakelwa nje! Why should he pretend to love the taste of the food if he doesn't??Kahleni!"

Amina Boity Muhammad wrote:

"That food it's actually nice, I've eaten it several times, it's very nice and spicy... I'm sure behind the camera it went down for sure 🥺"

,

Zaba Gumede argued;

"Mina, all I’m saying is if we want to review food from other nationalities, let us do so with respect because you have decided to do it, review with an open mind… I know how offended I get when people try our Zulu cuisine with attitude."



Nwabs said:

"He Tried Sushi Some Time Ago And He Had The Same Expression Nathula, Now That He's Having NIGERIAN Food Niyakhuluma😳🫵🏼, Hambani Niyofa!!"

za defended the TikTokker:

"To people saying why his having a facial expression, but that his opinion moss, he can't pretend to love it, it's raw content or food review, even now, people who are watching this have a funny facial expression just by watching because such food texture is not familiar to South Africans.

