One Tsonga South African woman showed people how to cook a delicacy that is popular in her culture

In a TikTok video, she prepared a dish that is made from grasshoppers, which caused a major buzz on social media

Online users were invested in the TikTok video as they watched how the woman cooked the insects to perfection

A South African lady showed people how she prepares a certain delicacy. In a TikTok video, she showed the cooking process for a common insect.

A TikTok video shows a Tsonga woman cooking grasshoppers. Image: @tsongawueen_nwanatatee

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video by the woman received thousands of likes from people fascinated by her cooking. Many commented on the video and were divided about her cooking.

Tsonga prepares grasshoppers

In a Tiktok video, a woman @tsongaqueen_nwanatatee_ cooked grasshoppers. In the clip, she shared each step to show others howto cook the insects properly. The TikTokker fried the grasshoppers until crispy and then served them with pap. Watch the clip below:

SA amazed by grasshopper recipe

Many people commented on the recipe that the woman showed. Netizens commented on the video, with some admitting that grasshoppers taste like seafood. Others argued that they would not be able to stomach eating the insects.

Read the varying comments from online users below:

Molebogeng said:

"I think you can win at fear factor."

BarbieABerry enjoyed the video:

"My favorite it reminds me of my grandmother she used to go to the mountains and get them. Go Shota morogo ngwana mmane."

MOKGEHLE Kabie BETTY was disturbed:

"Nooooooo. I will run away."

Nolitha asked"

"But chomi no seasoning?"

Mr H.H shared her grasshopper eating experience:

"I'm Venda, and they taste exactly like prawns."

Lady cooks crickets for bae, peeps disturbed

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman played a trick on her partner on camera. The creator posted a TikTok video after cooking the insect delicacy.

Many people invested in the video and were amused by the man's reaction to the surprise. Peeps commented on the video, making jokes about the Malwaian dish.

A woman, @ekareedaniella, made a dish of crickets. In a video, she prepared the meal by frying it in a saucepan with some bell peppers.

Source: Briefly News