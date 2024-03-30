One woman made a TikTok video and showed people how she cooks a delicacy

The Malawian TikTok creator opened a pack of some common insects and prepared a protein-rich meal

The lady brought her future husband to try the Malawian food without knowing what it was

A young woman played a trick on her partner on camera. The creator posted a TikTok video after cooking the insect delicacy.

A TikTok video showed a young woman who made crickets for her partner. Image: @ekareedaniella

Many people invested in the video and were amused by the man's reaction to the surprise. Many peeps commented on the video making jokes about the Malwaian dish.

Woman cooks Malawian delicacy

A woman, @ekareedaniella, made a dish of crickets. In a video, she prepared the meal by frying it in a saucepan with some bell peppers.

In the video, she got her fiancé to try the meal while blindfolded. Watch the reaction below:

Online users amazed by cricket delicacy

Many people commented that they would not have handled the taste test well. According to Food Print, crickets can be a tasty snack when roasted or fried and are a sustainable alternative source of protein.

Netizens wrote that they were traumatised by the video of the meal. Read the comments below:

Tadala Chibwana said:

"And this is how Adam ate the fruit and now we are here."

LittleMay wrote:

"I would never forgive anyone who fed me this without me knowing."

Khadija admitted:

"Traumatised on his behalf my mum loves these, and I just cannot comprehend."

Sanga commented:

"Bell peppers in Nkuluku people are doing the most."

Twaniah admitted:

"I would cry after this."

