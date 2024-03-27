A South African student's TikTok video has gone viral for its unconventional cooking method

The video shows her preparing a chicken stew and rice meal using a sandwich press and a kettle

Social media users are both entertained and disturbed by her technique, with some questioning the hygiene of using a kettle for cooking

A woman left netizens baffled by her kettle-cooking method. Image: @sandrajelagat

Source: TikTok

Bathong, if you thought Tito Mboweni's cooking skills were questionable, one Mzansi student's meal prep will leave you at a loss for words.

Woman cooks in a kettle

A TikTok video shows a young woman going through a market before showing the chicken that she bought to cook.

She proceeds to wash the chicken and chop her other vegetables before simmering them on a sandwich press machine and dropping pieces of her chicken inside a kettle with water to boil.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Once boiled, the woman removes the chicken pieces, places them on the side, and adds spices and other seasonings to the leftover water in the kettle, making a broth.

The woman then shows the final dish of a chicken stew and rice meal before she digs in and eats it all up.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi left disturbed by woman's kettle-cooking

The video garnet many views and comments from netizens who are both amused and slightly disgusted as they were astonished to see an entire meal being prepared in a kettle, an appliance used to boil water for tea and the like.

its_owami brown commented:

"Cha siswami amabhodwe awekho yini lapho."

Gugu Precious Vezi Z replied:

"Now I've seen it all hawuuu."

Nombuso Mjwara said:

"Ngathi usejele haibo ."

user9661948770203 responded:

"Yoh this kettle has it hard."

The Great Mangethe said:

"Kanti kwenziwani emhlabeni ."

Poppie Masingita Rab wrote:

"You guys are cooking in kettles now? I'd never drink tea at your home."

That Other Guy reacted:

"Haibo, wenzani manje lo? ."

abutiithusow01 replied:

"Uzoyithola indoda yezwa ."

SA roasts Tito Mboweni's undercooked chicken and pap meal

In another story, Briefly News reported that former South African finance minister Tito Mboweni had netizens calling him out for his unappetising cooking yet again.

The retired politician shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), showing images of a questionable chicken and pap meal he whipped up in his kitchen on Sunday.

The post features four images showing his preparation and final dish of pap and boiled full chicken.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News