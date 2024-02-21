A lady took to social media to showcase how she cooks her chicken stew, which left many people in awe

The content creator gave her viewers a step-process on how she begins from the beginning to the end

The online community reacted to the clip as they loved the woman's quick and simple video, while others asked for more cooking tips

One cook on social media made a delicious dish, leaving many people on the internet hungry.

A South African lady unveiled her chicken stew recipe in a TikTok video. Image: @life_with_lerato

Source: TikTok

Woman cooks chicken stews

In a video posted by @life_with_lerato, the young lady took her followers through all the steps to prepare her mouth-watering chicken stew. In the clip, she showed how she washed her chicken first with water and then wrapped it off with a serviette.

As the video continued, the woman placed a pan with oil on the stove. @life_with_lerato said that when preparing her chicken stew, she begins by firing her onions and then seasoning it with some garlic, spice, paprika, and biryani mix spices. She added that if one does not have biryani mix spices, one can substitute with Rajah Mid and Spicy.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The stunner went on to add chilli flakes, and after doing so, she mixed her chicken with the other ingredients. @life_with_lerato placed tomato paste and grated tomato into her meat. At the end of the video, she added salt, pepper, a few water, coriander leaves and bay leaves.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the woman's clip

Many people loved the lady's cooking video, which attracted over 1 million views, thousands of likes, and many comments. People took to her comments to thank her for the recipe and asked her for more tips.

Vicky Nattar said:

"Wow that's a good chicken curry."

Sylvie added:

"This looks so good."

Nonbinaryfatale shared:

"I followed your recipe yesterday, and I enjoyed my chicken stew. Plus, it didn’t swim in the water."

TommyK wrote:

"That's the way to cook, sister.. I am actually making chicken stew today.. you should also try the geera spice with your stew.."

Woman demonstrates intestine-wrapped chicken feet recipe in TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported on a woman who made an interesting dish using parts of the chicken eaten in Southern Africa. The lady originally from Zimbabwe used chicken feet and intestines to show people how they get creative.

The lady's efforts in the kitchen got more than a thousand likes. Hundreds of people commented on the lady's recipe. @pabvute_gourmet posted a video of herself preparing chicken and intestines simultaneously. In the clip, she wrapped the intestines around the chicken food before cooking them together.

Source: Briefly News