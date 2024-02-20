Mzansi Student Showed Peeps How She Pours Booze Into Water Bottle for Class in a TikTok Video
- A young lady took to social media where she displayed how she fills her bottle with booze before her class lectures
- The video startled netizens, although alcohol consumption is a widespread practice in the country, and quite a lot of people partake in it
- The online community rushed to the woman's comments as they reached the video with concerns
A student astonished many people on the internet after she unveiled her little secret as to how she pours alcohol into her water bottle before class.
Woman drinks booze before class
A video posted by @ezzyplata on TikTok shows a young lady opening a bottle of Black Crown liquor. As the clip progresses, she goes on to pour the alcohol into her pink and blue see-through bottle. Taking to the video platform, the young lady said the following:
"It's not like my lecture for the first class will notice."
The clip has generated over 578K viewers, along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.
Watch the video below:
SA reacts to the lady's video
The woman's content amused many people as they flocked to her comments to share their experiences, while others genuinely cared for the young lady.
Thandolomzi said:
"I once did this at a funeral……I must say…kwakumnandi emngcwabeni."
ItsSmi added:
"Don’t give me ideas."
Omphile_Lerato wrote:
"I thought I was the only one doing this, ka brutal fruit."
BohlaleMokalapa asked:
"Please plug on where to buy this bottle."
SlickSph shared:
"This used to be me when going to work. Now I work for a company that uses breathalyzer every morning."
SA reacts to school pupils' bags of booze
Briefly News previously reported on South African peeps gave a flurry of comments about seeing school pupils' bags with bottles of booze ready to sell.
The learners were caught in the act when, according to the Daily Sun, the district officials in Ekurhuleni and members of a "community policing forum" came to do a surprise search at the school on the 24th of October. What they had found in the children's bags were bottles and bottles of alcohol ready to be sold on the premises.
